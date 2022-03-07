LaMelo shows love to Charlotte in his newest MB.01 shoe release

LaMelo Ball loves Charlotte, and Charlotte sure loves him.

As LaMelo has become the biggest star in the city, his love for the city is being spread through his signature shoe with PUMA.

In the newest signature shoe release of his MB.01, LaMelo is showing love to the city that he now calls home.

The ‘Queen City’ colorway of Ball’s MB.01, which releases on March 18th, showcases colors of the Charlotte Hornets.

@PUMA and @MELOD1P showing love to Charlotte in honor of the new MB.01 Queen City releasing 3/18 💕🛸🕺 pic.twitter.com/AtphFORU4s — PUMA Basketball (@PUMAHoops) March 7, 2022

Paired with the new release, LaMelo helped refurbish two basketball courts at L.C Coleman Neighborhood Park in Charlotte, which also showcase the Hornets’ colors along with Ball’s logo, per Nick Carboni of WCNC Charlotte.

Stay tuned to Lonzo Wire for more updates on new releases of LaMelo’s MB.01.

List