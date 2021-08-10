LaMelo showed up to summer league in Puma’s private jet

LaMelo Ball certainly knows how to arrive in style.

That’s exactly what he did in Las Vegas to watch his brother, LiAngelo, and the Charlotte Hornets play in the summer league.

LaMelo hopped on Puma’s private jet en route to Sin City, a trip he posted about on Puma Basketball’s Instagram page.

The 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year sported his the debut of his signature shoe MB1 courtside on Sunday during the Hornets’ summer league opener.

Check out the video of LaMelo on Puma’s private jet below via Puma Basketball’s Instagram.