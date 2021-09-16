LaMelo selected No. 1 overall in Bleacher Report’s 2020 NBA re-draft

Re-draft’s are a fun way to truly analyze the strength or weakness of a draft class and see where team’s selected a future bust for a future star.

Bleacher Report recently ran through a re-draft for the 2020 NBA draft, having the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball jump up to the No. 1 overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and rightfully so.

Ball, who was picked by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 3 pick, swapped positions with the actual No. 1 pick, Anthony Edwards.

Jonathan Wasserman of B/R explains:

“Anthony Edwards wasn’t a bad pick for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He just wasn’t the right one. It should have been LaMelo Ball all along, and that’s more clear after the first third of the season. Ball has flashed similar scoring potential (13.8 PPG, 43.6 percent FG) to Edwards (13.7 PPG, 37.5 percent FG), which was supposed to separate the original No. 1 pick from everyone else. Meanwhile, his elite passing has immediately translated to high-level playmaking that’s missing from Minnesota’s 29th-ranked offense. At 19 years old, he’s among the top 10 in the NBA in assist percentage(35.0 percent). Questions about Ball’s shooting and defense presumably caused Minnesota to pivot elsewhere in the original draft. But those concerns now seem overblown, particularly with his jump shot, as Ball is making 1.6 threes on a respectable 33.9 percent shooting, and he’s hitting 79.4 percent of his free throws.”

