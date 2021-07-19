LaMelo Ball’s top five games of his 2020-21 rookie season

LaMelo Ball’s rookie season was filled with many highlights from flashy passes to memorable baskets and highlight-reel moments. It was enough to earn him NBA’s Rookie of the Year and ESPY’s Breakthrough Athlete of the Year.

While there were low points on the year, the high points far outweighed them. Ball put together some incredible games on the court. Trimming them down to just a list of five leaves off many fine performances like his 26 points in his first game in Los Angeles, his 24 points and 12 rebounds in Sacramento and his 23 points in an important win in Detroit late in the year.

With those being just left off the list, here’s a look at Ball’s five best games of the year.

Hornets vs. Rockets, February 8

Coming into the season, LaMelo Ball's jumper was one of the biggest concerns after a poor season shooting from range in the NBL. Effectively all of those concerns were nullified throughout the year but Ball did so most loudly in a blowout win over Houston. Ball set the franchise record for 3-pointers by a rookie with seven against Houston as part of his 24-point, 10-assist, 7-rebound performance that saw him flirt with another triple-double.

Hornets vs. Bucks, Jan. 30

The biggest win of the season for the Hornets featured Ball's most efficient night of the season. In a 12-point win over a Bucks team that is now on the precipice of a title, Ball shot 8-of-10 from the field, 2-of-3 from the 3-point line and 9-of-9 from the free throw line - the most makes in a game this season - for 27 points. He also added nine assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Hornets vs. Jazz, Feb. 5

From a scoring standpoint, Ball's best performance of the season came on a night when it was sorely needed. At home against a Jazz team that looked to be running away with the contest, Ball scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and had four assists. Only one field goal in the final period was not scored or assisted by Ball. The performance would not be enough to complete a comeback, but Ball finished with 34 points, eight assists and four rebounds, and Donovan Mitchell's respect.

Hornets at Blazers, March 1

One of the most impressive performances of Ball's season came in the middle of a West Coast road trip. With teammates falling to injury left and right on the road, Ball did everything he could to try to earn the Hornets an improbable win in Portland. Ball tallied 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting and 5-of-7 3-point shooting with eight assists, six rebounds and four steals. The performance would not be enough as a short-handed Hornets team lost by 12. In the moment, his performance earned the respect of Carmelo Anthony on the other side of the court while C.J. McCollum more recently spoke about how impressed he is with Ball.w

Hornets vs. Hawks, Jan. 9

Ball's best night of the season came very early in the year but set a tone for this season. One night after nearly finishing with a triple-double against brother Lonzo, Ball became the youngest player in NBA history with a triple-double at 19 years, 140 days. Ball finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists on 9-of-13 from the field and 3-of-5 from the 3-point line. In a season full of memorable moments, this one will likely stand the test of time.

