LaMelo Ball timeline: How the youngest Ball brother made his way around the world and back in time to become the third pick in the NBA draft

A member of one of basketball's most eccentric families, LaMelo Ball's winding journey to the NBA can only be described as unprecedented. Rick Rycroft/AP Images

LaMelo Ball was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

As the youngest of LaVar Ball's three sons and the younger brother of Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball, the sharpshooter and expert passer is a member of one of basketball's most eccentric families.

Here's the story of LaMelo's unprecedented journey.

LaMelo Ball has been around for what feels like ages at this point.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The now-19-year-old became the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft Wednesday night, but he's long been famous as a member of one of the most eccentric families in basketball.

Rick Rycroft/AP Images

He's the youngest son of LaVar Ball, the outspoken founder of Big Baller Brand who has time and time again sparked media storms thanks to his outlandish comments.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

LaMelo's eldest brother, Lonzo, was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Lonzo now plays point guard for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Their middle brother, LiAngelo, famously gave up his UCLA Bruins scholarship after he was suspended for shoplifting while on a team trip to China.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

He now plays for the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LaMelo may be the most talented of the Ball brothers on the court, but he's taken an extremely unorthodox journey to the top of the draft boards.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

He has been playing basketball alongside his brothers — and under the tutelage of his father — ever since he was four years old.

Leonard Ortiz/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Once it was time to compete, he played on the same AAU team as his brothers and faced much older opponents as a result.

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

By age 13, he followed his brothers in committing to play college ball for UCLA.

AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker

And he began proving his worth as a young star for Chino Hills High School a short while later, starting and dropping 27 points in his first game as a freshman.

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

His scoring only became more prolific with time; he once dropped a whopping 92 points in a game during his sophomore season.

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Meanwhile, LaVar was busy marketing LaMelo along with his older brothers. Shortly before he'd be a junior in high school, Big Baller Brand dropped a $400 signature shoe in his honor.

—Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) August 31, 2017

LaMelo's path took a strange turn when, ahead of his junior season, LaVar pulled him out of high school after disputing with the newly-appointed Chino Hills coach.

AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis

LaVar intended to homeschool and train LaMelo himself until it was time for him to join the Bruins, but after LiAngelo was suspended from the team, he decided to send his sons overseas to play professionally.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Both LaMelo and LiAngelo signed contracts with Prienai of the Lithuanian Basketball League and promptly headed to Europe.

AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis

They left the team after just four months, and LaMelo had just 6.5 points and 2.4 assists per game in that span.

AP Photo/Liusjenas Kulbis

Upon returning stateside, LaMelo signed with the Los Angeles Ballers of the Junior Basketball Association — a league of LaVar's creation touted as a college alternative for young prospects.

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Shortly after, the family attempted to reinstate LaMelo's NCAA eligibility — a long shot at best.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Eventually, he headed back to high school at Spire Institute in Ohio.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Shortly after his senior year came to an end, LaMelo once again committed to play overseas, this time in Australia. He signed a two-year contract with the National Basketball League's Illawarra Hawks.

And though the competition in the NBL was tougher than what he'd seen elsewhere, LaMelo impressed enough to be considered a top prospect for the 2020 NBA Draft.

AP Photo/Rick Rycroft

Though he's still something of a wildcard, LaMelo's 6-foot-7 frame and elite passing ability, long-range shooting, and remarkable court vision make him a gamble worth taking, according to NBA scouts.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

And Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets went for it, selecting LaMelo with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2019, file photo, Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C. Jordan spoke to his Hornets players recently via video conference call about what it takes to be a champion, emphasizing the need for accountability, even if it means making teammates comfortable (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File) AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Images

