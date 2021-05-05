LaMelo Ball takes over in fourth quarter to guide Hornets to win over Pistons

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Rude
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tuesday’s game for Hornets had the makings of so many before it this season. A beaten and battered Charlotte side headed into a game undermanned and in need of a victory with the playoffs quickly closing in.

While the storyline may have been similar, each one of those contests has played out differently. But Tuesday’s in Detroit was particularly special as it was the latest example of the special season LaMelo Ball has pieced together.

Ball scored 11 of his team-high 23 points in the final frame including a pair of free throws with 5.8 seconds left to put Charlotte up by three points, carrying the Hornets through the finish line for a 102-99 win.

“Melo made big plays down the stretch,” head coach James Borrego said. “He’s built for those moments, those big fourth quarter, winning plays. Big shots, big steals, big free throws, all that adds up to a winning player. He’s been fantastic since he’s been back.

“It definitely was a big game,” Ball added. “We all came into today knowing we had to win. The whole team just locked in on that – coaches, players, staff, everybody – and just came out with a win. We’re really happy.”

It was just the third game since Ball’s return from a fractured wrist, but he looked the most like the version of himself that was a runaway favorite for Rookie of the Year yet. Ball scored in nearly every form and fashion in the fourth. At the basket, in the midrange, behind the arc and at the free throw line.

Those free throws and the sequence surrounding them, though, may offer the starkest look at how unusual Ball’s rookie season has gone. With Charlotte leading, 100-98, Pistons fellow rookie and 19-year-old Killian Hayes drove to the basket and drew a shooting foul on Bismack Biyombo.

The ensuing challenge by Borrego served as both a chance to potentially overturn the call and also a chance to ice a rookie that had attempted just 11 free throws on the season before the shots.

“It was a tough call,” Borrego said of the challenge. “That was not a simple call to make. We only had one timeout. If I had two timeouts, that would have been an easy call for me. Only having one timeout, I thought it was worth the challenge to see if we could get that possession reversed if not a jump ball there…It was the risk and, obviously, it was a long walk for the young fella. It was a long walk and a long wait and thankfully it went in our direction.”

Hayes split the free throws to keep the Hornets up a point. Ball took the ensuing inbound, evaded Hayes in the backcourt and ran off nearly have the remaining time before being fouled. With much more relaxed body language, Ball cooly stepped to the line and knocked down both free throws with a smile hardly ever leaving his face.

“I think that’s what makes him special,” Borrego said. “That’s one of the areas that has surprised me the most this year is his ability to find winning plays down the stretch of big games. Whether it’s a steal, a rebound, a free throw, a big shot, a big pass, he’s got his imprint all over fourth quarter and end-of-game situations. He doesn’t shy away from the moment. He loves the moment and embraces it.

“That’s a special quality about a young man that’s only 19 years old. Not many young guys have that.”

Each of the Hornets final seven contests carry added significance as they teeter in the middle of the play-in spots. News on Tuesday morning, then, that the Hornets would be without P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges as well as Devonte’ Graham, Cody Martin and Gordon Hayward was as frustrating as it was unwelcome.

As has been the case all season, though, the Hornets adapted on the fly. The starting lineup of Ball, Terry Rozier, Caleb Martin, Jalen McDaniels and Bismack Biyombo was the 21st different starting lineup used this season, nearly every one of those changes made out of necessity due to injuries.

That starting lineup had also only played together once before for a total of two minutes before Tuesday. It was no surprise, then, that much of the night was a slog offensively. The Hornets shot just 40.9% from the field, 25.8% from the 3-point line and reached the 30-point mark in a quarter just once, scoring exactly 30 points in the opening period.

But the Hornets slowed the Pistons down offensively as well, save for Hamidou Diallo’s career-high 35 points. But as Detroit slowly chipped away at the lead in the fourth quarter, trimming the lead down to as little as two points, Ball stepped to the plate, scoring or assisting on six of the final eight Hornets points.

“Every game’s important late in the season,” Rozier said. “We didn’t have anything going for a little minute. Melo came in and put us on his back. Like I said, it doesn’t matter how we have to get the win as long as we get it.”

Ball finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, a stat line that has been done by a rookie only six times this season with Ball now accounting for half of those occurrences.

“After every game, I like to look back and just see (how I performed) before going onto the next game,” Ball said. “Honestly, (the game) does get slower and slower every game, just picking and choosing your spots and stuff like that. I just keep trying to learn and get better.”

As has been the conclusion to the storyline most often this season, the shorthanded Hornets walked away victorious on Tuesday. Charlotte still sits in the eighth seed, two games behind Miami in seventh and 1.5 games up on Indiana in ninth.

It won’t win them any extra favor that it came shorthanded or that it featured Ball’s further ascension from rookie to star, but it will provide yet another building block for the Hornets’ program moving forward.

“It’s in the top tier of our resilient wins all season,” Borrego said. “To have this group come out here on the road, Detroit plays hard. This is a gritty team and this time of year, this is not our typical lineup on the road but we found a way. That’s the name of the game. Nobody cares that we have guys out. The league doesn’t care. Detroit doesn’t care. Chicago doesn’t care. Nobody cares. Nobody’s feeling sorry for us.

“You just have to stay with it and it’s built out of resilience and standing up within the game, moving on to the next game. We have to stay poised, stay resilient and stay together. I’m really proud of this group. To get this win is significant for our program.”

Related

James Borrego provides injury updates on Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, Devonte' Graham

LaMelo Ball is back and the Charlotte Hornets are fun again

James Borrego says LaMelo Ball is 'clearly' Rookie of the Year

Recommended Stories

  • LeBron James' criticism of the NBA play-in tournament is precisely why it's great

    The value of the play-in tournament isn't the play-in games themselves. It's that teams like the Lakers and Mavs can't just cruise into the playoffs.

  • NBA rookie rankings: Welcome back to the top three, LaMelo Ball

    LaMelo Ball is back ... and right in the thick of the Rookie of the Year race with Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton.

  • Russell Westbrook piles up historic triple-double, has Wizards primed to crash NBA's play-in party

    Who wants to face Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal in a single-game elimination?

  • Browns draft pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah denies having heart issues: 'You’ve got to get it from the source'

    Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fell to the Browns at No. 52, and they're not concerned about his health at all.

  • NBA MVP watch: Chris Paul takes his place among the best

    Only a game back of the Utah Jazz for the No. 1 spot in the West, Paul and the Suns have turned the corner.

  • Dominick Reyes issues statement on KO loss to Jiri Prochazka: ‘What an elbow’

    Dominick Reyes issues his first post-fight comments since his knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC on ESPN 23.

  • Terry Bradshaw says Aaron Rodgers is 'weak' for being upset with Packers

    How would Bradshaw deal with Rodgers if he were running the Packers? 'Let him cry.'

  • NBA playoff tracker: The top seed in the East slipping away from Nets, Bucks

    The Nets lost to the Bucks again as the 76ers move closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the East.

  • Kent Bazemore with a 2-pointer vs the New Orleans Pelicans

    Kent Bazemore (Golden State Warriors) with a 2-pointer vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 05/04/2021

  • Yankees fans welcome Astros back to New York with trash cans, profane chants and more

    Yankee Stadium got loud on Tuesday.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • Nate Diaz-Leon Edwards bout moved to June 12 after Diaz suffers injury

    An unspecified minor injury to Nate Diaz has pushed his bout against Leon Edwards back a month, a source familiar with the UFC’s plans told Yahoo Sports on Monday.

  • NFL betting: Money pours in on Denver Broncos amid Aaron Rodgers rumors

    The biggest story of NFL draft weekend is already affecting the betting market.

  • Kevin Love opens up about his struggles with anxiety, depression and his first years in Cleveland

    Chris Haynes is joined by NBA champion forward Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers for a conversation about mental health.

  • LeBron James reinjures ankle, uncertain for Nuggets on Monday

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reinjured his right ankle on Sunday night and his status is unclear for Monday night's game against the visiting Denver Nuggets. James departed the 121-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors with 6:42 remaining in the contest. "His ankle is battling some soreness," Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel said afterward.

  • Sofia Kenin becomes first American to qualify for Olympics

    She is ranked fourth in the world in singles and is guaranteed to be one of the top four American women in the rankings after the French Open, when the teams will be set. Currently trailing her are Serena Williams, Jennifer Brady and Alison Riske. While Williams and Brady appear to be strong contenders to clinch a Tokyo berth, the fourth spot is up for grabs, with Riske, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff all in contention.

  • Chris Weidman issued 6-month medical suspension

    Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman was issued a 180-day medical suspension after a gruesome injury at UFC 261 last week in Jacksonville, Fla. Weidman is facing a recovery period of up to a year after badly breaking his right leg just 17 seconds into his bout against Uriah Hall. Medical personnel treated Weidman before he was taken out of the Octagon on a stretcher, and he underwent surgery the following day.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo effusive after outdueling Kevin Durant: 'I look up to him, I'm not gonna lie'

    Was Sunday's showdown an Eastern Conference playoff preview?

  • Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson reacts to Yoel Romero pulling out of Bellator 258

    Kevin Iole chats with former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Johnson, who returns to the cage Friday to face Jose Augusto at Bellator 258 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

  • Seahawks' DK Metcalf set for USA Track event

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who is certainly fast by NFL standards, is set to run in the USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open on Sunday in Walnut, Calif. Metcalf famously chased down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker in a nationally televised game in 2020, and on Monday referenced the track meet in a post to his 278,000 Twitter followers. The USATF site for the event has Metcalf's name among the runners entered in the 100-meter dash.