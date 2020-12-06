LaMelo Ball says free agent signing Gordon Hayward is a ‘great fit’ with the Hornets

While Gordon Hayward’s signing with the Hornets was a surprise, it’s a move that will serve as a beneficial one on the court for Charlotte in multiple ways. It provides the Hornets a face of the franchise and a primary focal point of the team’s offense.

It also provides No. 3 pick LaMelo Ball with a running mate this season. Head coach James Borrego has singled out both players as top performers in the preseason so far and the duo has been paired off together often through the first two days.

Ball was asked about the first impressions of his new teammate following practice on Friday.

“I feel like it’s a great guy. great fit,” he said. “I mean, the dude’s solid. And the way he acts is just amazing. I mean, he’s a cool person, man. So definitely a great add.”

On top of adding talent to the Hornets roster, Ball and Hayward also bring with them expectations of winning and making the postseason. After finishing with the ninth-best record in the Eastern Conference last season, a leap into contention was already expected even before drafting Ball and signing Hayward.

Borrego spoke about the expectations for the coming season as well on Friday.

“Whether we acquired Gordon or not or LaMelo, the expectations were going to get raised regardless for me,” he said. “The bar has to be a much higher bar for us. We have to move up our expectations and I think we did that last year.

“Regardless of…whether Gordon’s here or not or whether LaMelo’s here or not, the bar was going to be raised. And I’ve been challenging our guys the entire break to raise their level of professionalism, their drive, their commitment to being great because each one of us has greatness in us. You just got to reach that greatness and that’s the goal for me.

“I love that they’re driven by the playoffs,” Borrego continued. “To me, it’s about getting better every single day, raising the bar every single day, bringing your greatness every single day. Where that takes us, we’ll all find out. I’m excited about where that leads us. The more talent you have, the more opportunities you’re going to have.”

The Hornets will begin their push for the playoffs unofficially on Saturday in their first preseason game and officially on Dec. 23 against Cleveland.