LaMelo Ball reportedly suffers "serious" ankle sprain, to miss extended time

Charlotte Hornets v Orlando Magic

While it could have been worse — no surgery is required — it's not good news for LeMelo Ball or the Charlotte Hornets.

Ball will miss extended time due to a "seriously" sprained right ankle, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has suffered a serious sprain in his right ankle and is likely to miss extended time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tests show Ball avoided a fracture in the ankle, which required surgery last season, and a cautious approach is expected. pic.twitter.com/kciSB72aw9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 28, 2023

Charlotte has listed Ball as out against New York on Tuesday for an In Season Tournament game but has released nothing official beyond that.

Ball was injured Sunday with just a little more than two minutes to go in the first half when he drove into the lane across the basket and put up a shot over Paolo Banchero. Ball landed awkwardly — not rolling the ankle in a traditional sense but it was not normal — and went to the ground in pain. Ball was helped off the court, unable to put weight on his right ankle — the one he had surgery on near the end of last season — and did not return.

LaMelo Ball was carried off the floor and to the locker room after landing awkwardly on this play. pic.twitter.com/Wo5DgLLX18 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 27, 2023

Ball has been playing the best basketball of his career this season, averaging 25.9 points and 8.6 assists a night while shooting 38.9% from 3. He'd been on a tear in recent weeks and playing even better, averaging 32 points a game over his last nine games.

Now the 5-10 Hornets will have to get by without their best player for an extended amount of time.

