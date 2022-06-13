  • Oops!
LaMelo Ball ranks 12th in NBA trade value according to HoopsHype

Michael Mulford
·1 min read
In this article:
It’s already been a busy offseason for the Charlotte Hornets and we haven’t even reached the end of the NBA Finals yet.

The offseason will truly kick off next week with the NBA draft in June 23, followed by free agency and a number of presumed trades.

Speaking of trades, HoopsHype ranked every NBA player’s trade value to find which contract is the most valuable in the league. For the Hornets, their All-Star LaMelo Ball landed at No. 12 on the list of the league’s top 100.

Via HoopsHype:

Guaranteed money left: $8,623,920 till 2023-24
2021/22 stats: 20.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 7.6 apg, 42.9 FG%, 38.9 3P%
Agent: Raymond Brothers

Ball has silenced the doubters after leading a mediocre roster to two straight trips to the play-in tournament. He should slowly climb up these rankings with more consistency and some defensive improvement.

