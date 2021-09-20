LaMelo Ball ranked No. 51 in Sports Illustrated’s Top 100 Players list

The 2021-22 NBA season is right around the corner which means season predictions and player rankings are starting to hit the scene.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated put out their ‘Top 100 NBA Players of 2022’ list, starting with 100-51. Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was ranked No. 51 following his Rookie of the Year debut season.

See the reasoning from Jeremy Woo of SI:

“Ball’s play cut through the noise in short order, earning Rookie of the Year honors and positioning him as the centerpiece of Charlotte’s rebuild. He shot better than expected, and his gifts as a passer are obvious. The question now is to what level Ball can rise moving forward, with efficiency and consistency not yet hallmarks of his game (though his poor late-season shooting was hampered by a wrist injury). If he can lead the Hornets into the playoffs, that should speak for itself. But at age 20, we shouldn’t necessarily expect that from him, nor should it dampen the enthusiasm around his rising star.”

