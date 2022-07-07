LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.01 Lo Is Dropping In Team Colors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Puma has new colorways of its acclaimed MB.01 sneaker coming soon that are launching ahead of this year’s back-to-school season.

The German sportswear giant confirmed this week that three new iterations of Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball’s signature basketball shoe will hit shelves before month’s end. According to Puma, the styles wear a simple white-based color scheme that’s paired with either gray, red, and blue hits to match the wearer’s school colors. The low-top upper is constructed of a breathable monomesh that’s designed to provide a supportive yet ultra-lightweight feel. Cushioning the underfoot is the Nitro foam midsole that provides responsiveness and comfort on the court that’s suitable for various playstyles. Ball’s signature branding appears on the tongue as well as on the footbed.

“Featuring that distinctly intricate upper in crisp white, with Melo-branded Not From Here accents— like his signature wings and “1 of 1″ motto—in contrasting royal blue, bright red, or a clean, tonal treatment, these low-top kicks are in a league all their own,” Puma wrote for the product description of the MB.01 Lo “Team Colors” collection.

The Puma MB.01 Low “Team Colors” collection will be released on July 13 at Puma.com at 10 a.m. ET and at Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada and Champs Sports stores. Each of the sneakers will retail for $120.

