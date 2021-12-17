LaMelo Ball now probable to return tonight after COVID-19 absence

Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (return from H&S; Protocols) has been upgraded to probable following the teams shootaround prior to tonight’s game at POR #AllFly

Source: Twitter @HornetsPR

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Hornets say guard LaMelo Ball (return from H&S Protocols) has been upgraded to probable following the teams shootaround prior to tonight’s game at Portland. – 3:01 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Hornets say LaMelo Ball (return from health and safety protocols) has been upgraded to probable following the team’s shootaround prior to tonight’s game in Portland.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 2:56 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo is on the court for morning shootaround. pic.twitter.com/bNFZplrMbe – 2:15 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo and Ish Smith have been recalled from the @greensboroswarm following their practice and conditioning assignment and will join the team here in Portland. LaMelo is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Blazers. – 6:33 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

A ton of NBA players have entered the league’s health-and-safety protocols including Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, LaMelo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox and Russell Westbrook.

Is it time for the NBA to pause the season? basketballnews.com/stories/its-ti… – 6:20 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey totaled 105 assists and 131 rebounds in his first 18 career NBA games. Giddey joins LaMelo Ball and LeBron James as the only teenagers in NBA History to reach 100 assists and 100 rebounds in their first 20 games. – 12:21 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets have assigned LaMelo Ball and Ish Smith to the @greensboroswarm for practice today. Smith has cleared health and safety protocols. – 11:06 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo and Gelo at practice yesterday for Greensboro. If all goes well with LaMelo’s conditioning, the expectation is for him to join the team in Portland.

(📷 @greensboroswarm) pic.twitter.com/PX1NTszHBi – 9:07 AM

Story continues

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

LaMelo Ball out for tomorrow’s game in San Antonio, per Hornets PR. – 6:33 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo has been recalled from the @greensboroswarm after practicing with them today but remains out for tomorrow’s game in San Antonio. He’s not with the team yet. Mason Plumlee (rib contusion) is questionable. Jalen McDaniels is going to be available. – 6:05 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

LaMelo Ball is out for Wednesday game vs Spurs per Hornets – 6:02 PM

More on this storyline

Shams Charania: Celtics’ Juancho Hernangomez has entered health and safety protocols and is out tonight vs. Warriors. He’s fourth Boston player to enter COVID-19 protocols in the last day. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 17, 2021

Sean Cunningham: Kings have officially ruled De’Aaron Fox and Alex Len (health & safety protocols) as out for tonight’s game vs. Grizzlies. They were doubtful coming into today -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / December 17, 2021

Mike Trudell: Kendrick Nunn, who’s been out all season (right knee, bone bruise) has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / December 17, 2021