LaMelo Ball named as notable omission on NBA.com’s top-30 player list

LaMelo Ball had himself an impressive rookie season during the 2020-21 season with the Charlotte Hornets.

The 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year, who averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists last season, was recently left off NBA.com’s top-30 player ranking, yet was listed as a notable omission.

Ball appeared on two ballots but it wasn’t enough to earn him a spot in the top-30.

You can bet after a successful 2021-22 season, LaMelo will find himself on this top-30 list for years to come.

