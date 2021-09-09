LaMelo Ball named as notable omission on NBA.com’s top-30 player list
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
LaMelo Ball had himself an impressive rookie season during the 2020-21 season with the Charlotte Hornets.
The 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year, who averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists last season, was recently left off NBA.com’s top-30 player ranking, yet was listed as a notable omission.
Ball appeared on two ballots but it wasn’t enough to earn him a spot in the top-30.
You can bet after a successful 2021-22 season, LaMelo will find himself on this top-30 list for years to come.
See the full list here.