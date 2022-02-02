LaMelo Ball named to 2022 NBA Rising Stars roster

LaMelo Ball is nothing short of a rising star in the league, so it was only right that he’ll be front and center come All-Star Weekend.

On Tuesday, Ball was named to the 2022 NBA Rising Stars roster for the second-straight season.

The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year is not just having a Rising Stars like season but a potential All-Star season as well, as LaMelo is averaging 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

LaMelo joined the NBA on TNT crew to talk about being named to the Rising Stars roster and what he plans to do come game time. “Hopefully a show. Go out there and half fun…I feel like it will be a great time.”

Last season’s NBA Rising Stars game was not played due to COVID-19 so expect for Ball and his fellow stars to put on a show in Cleveland.