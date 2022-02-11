LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges react to acquiring Montrezl Harrell

Michael Mulford
·1 min read
LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges react to acquiring Montrezl Harrell
In this article:
  Charlotte Hornets
    Charlotte Hornets
  Washington Wizards
    Washington Wizards
  Montrezl Harrell
  Miles Bridges
    Miles Bridges
On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets added to their front court depth by acquiring Montrezl Harrell from the Washington Wizards.

In exchange, the Hornets sent back guard Ish Smith and center Vernon Carey Jr. for the former Sixth Man of the Year.

Harrell will fit right in with the Hornets with his energetic, expressive personality. He’ll join a bench unit led by Kelly Oubre Jr. and P.J. Washington as one of the deepest, most effective units in the league.

All-Star LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges took to Twitter to express their excitement for their new teammate.

Check out their tweets below.

Recommended Stories