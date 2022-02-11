LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges react to acquiring Montrezl Harrell

On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets added to their front court depth by acquiring Montrezl Harrell from the Washington Wizards.

In exchange, the Hornets sent back guard Ish Smith and center Vernon Carey Jr. for the former Sixth Man of the Year.

Harrell will fit right in with the Hornets with his energetic, expressive personality. He’ll join a bench unit led by Kelly Oubre Jr. and P.J. Washington as one of the deepest, most effective units in the league.

All-Star LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges took to Twitter to express their excitement for their new teammate.

Check out their tweets below.

Turn me up Trezz 🦍🦍🦍 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) February 10, 2022

Let get it see y’all tomorrow https://t.co/UOo1hjFGKG — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) February 10, 2022

