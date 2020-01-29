LaMelo Ball leaves Australia, supposedly without telling his team

LaMelo Ball suffered as season-ending foot injury while playing Australia last month.

Now, he’s returning to the United States – and leaving behind some hurt feelings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Timothy Fernandez of ABC News:

American basketball sensation LaMelo Ball has unceremoniously ended his Australian stint, leaving the country without telling his teammates. His club, the Illawarra Hawks confirmed the 18-year-old guard had taken a flight home and will continue his rehabilitation from a foot injury, which kept him sidelined since November, in the United States.

Meanwhile, the owner of the Illawarra Hawks has criticised the star’s unannounced departure from the club. “I’m really disappointed that he didn’t say goodbye to his teammates and his coach,” Simon Stratford told NewsCorp. “We had some indication via his minder Jermaine Jackson that he wouldn’t stay for the rest of the season.

Ball was in Australia because the NBA still hasn’t lowered its age minimum. So, that’s where could go to earn money and improve his draft stock.

Mission accomplished.

Did Ball handle his departure appropriately tactfully and respectfully? Maybe not.

Do I completely trust messaging from a spurned team? Nope.

As long as LaVar Ball remains in the picture, there will be concern about controversy surrounding LaMelo. Teams should look into how LaMelo handles this situation. Perhaps, his exit from Australia shows something about his dependability.

But LaMelo’s time in Australia absolutely showed his talent. That will get him picked high in the 2020 NBA draft.