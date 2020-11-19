Can LaMelo Ball lead Hornets to the NBA Finals? One (in)famous sports talker thinks so

Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets selected LaMelo Ball with the third pick in the NBA Draft.

Not too long after that, Fox Sports host Skip Bayless tweeted that Ball could lift the Hornets to places they’ve never been: like the NBA Finals.

No, really ... The NBA Finals.

If I could pour just two or three ounces of Michael Jordan's killer will in LaMelo Ball, the kid would one day win an MVP and carry Charlotte to an NBA Finals. At 6-7, LaMelo is that gifted as a passer and creative scorer. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 19, 2020

Now, we must also report that Bayless had an entirely different take on Ball earlier on draft day. We’re not sure what changed his mind.

Why picking LaMelo Ball high in the draft would scare me. Now on @undisputed. 9:30 AM-Noon ET. FS1. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 18, 2020

Charlotte has not had a winning record since going 48-34 in the 2015-16 season. Since then, Charlotte has finished 11th, 10th, 9th and 10th in the Eastern Conference. Since the 2004-05 season, when they returned to the NBA, Charlotte’s NBA franchise has made the playoffs exactly three times.

Getting to the Finals would be a leap for a team that has never won its division.

But Ball is 19. He — and the Hornets — have time.

▪ ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith also had an interesting reaction to the pick.