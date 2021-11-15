LaMelo Ball has jokes for Dell Curry after Hornets beat Warriors

LaMelo has jokes for Dell Curry after Hornets beat Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Dell Curry is always in a tough spot when Steph Curry and the Warriors visit Charlotte to play the Hornets.

The elder Curry spent part of his NBA career with the Hornets and currently serves as the team's play-by-play announcer. Of course, when the Warriors come to town, Dell's allegiances are split. That naturally leads to some light-hearted fun like Sunday night when LaMelo Ball joked about asking Dell to buy him dinner after the Hornets snapped the Warriors' seven-game winning streak.

“That’s a great question," Ball said when asked if Dell was buying dinner after the Hornets win. "I’d like to talk to Dell for sure. Eat some dinner with him. I’m always up for it if somebody paying, you feel me? I’ll be there. You feel me? If it’s free, it’s me.”

Ball scored 21 points, pulled down seven rebounds and dished out five assists in the Hornets' 106-102 win.

It was a tough shooting night for Curry on the other end as the Warriors star scored 24 points on 7-for-22 shooting, including 3-for-13 from 3-point range.

The Warriors still have the NBA's best record at 11-2 but now face a big test Tuesday as they visit the Nets in Brooklyn.

While Steph and the Warriors prepare to face old friend in Kevin Durant, Ball and the Hornets might be getting a nice meal on Dell's dime thanks to the early-season win.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast