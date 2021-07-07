LaMelo Ball joins training tech brand Powerhandz as general partner

Lamelo Ball has made yet another move off the court, joining training tech brand and platform Powerhandz as a general partner. Ball spoke via email to Fobes’ Michael LoRé about his decision to join the company, which he has used since 2019.

“Powerhandz is a whole vibe that all youth need to know about and train with. They’ve already sold in many countries on their own, I’m just adding some steam to help elevate. It’s cool to work with a Black-woman-owned business in the sports and fitness tech space, that’s rare. We’re about to change the game with our live stream multi-sport training app. I’m just a voice to help amplify what’s already great.”

According to FoRé’s piece, Ball began using the weighted gloves produced by Powerhandz to train in Los Angeles prior to leaving for Australia and the Illawarra Hawks and has used them since.

A company founded in 2014, Powerhandz creates weighted, anti-grip gloves were designed to improve ball handling and dribbling for basketball players. The product has since expanded to include products for baseball, softball football and MMA.

Recently, Ball used the products during his youth basketball camp, allowing campers to use the product as well as join a waitlist for the upcoming “One Ball” collection. Ball will work with the company to create his custom collection as well as other products and serving the company’s charity.

“I love the company and what we are creating together,” Ball said. “As a major partner, I’m committed to shifting the training culture for youth. I get to create my own collection and launch technology that teaches you how to ball better. That’s dope. That’s legacy building.”

Recently during this offseason, Ball also became an investor in streaming app Buzzer alongside Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky and a number of others.

