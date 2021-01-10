LaMelo Ball becomes youngest player in NBA history to post triple-double

LaMelo Ball is increasingly looking like the real deal, and he now owns an interesting slice of NBA history.

With 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists on Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets rookie became the youngest NBA player to ever post a triple-double. Ball’s big night led the Hornets to a 113-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The previous mark for youngest triple-double had come from Markelle Fultz, then of the Philadelphia 76ers, who was 19 years and 317 days when he recorded his first triple-double. Ball is half a year younger at 19 years and 140 days.

This comes only one day after Ball finished one assist shy of the same achievement when facing his brother Lonzo Ball and the New Orleans Pelicans. Saturday’s game was even better, with Ball shooting 9-of-13 from the field (3-of-5 from deep) with only two turnovers.

It wasn’t just a statistically impressive game either. Ball was shooting like this:

LaMelo is too smooth 👀 pic.twitter.com/2jeWhyCrCX — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 10, 2021

Passing like this:

The court vision from LaMelo 😯 pic.twitter.com/GHMwp9hwSo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2021

And going to the paint like this:

This is quickly becoming a LaMelo trademark. pic.twitter.com/rTdU8vrjwK — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) January 10, 2021

Ball hasn’t impressed in every game, but he is flashing the talent that had some hyping him as the top talent in the draft this year. Despite coming off the bench behind Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham, the No. 3 overall pick is now averaging 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game; the latter two marks lead all NBA rookies.

That all sets up for a very exciting future in Charlotte.

LaMelo Ball already knows how to entertain as a rookie. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

