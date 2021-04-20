LaMelo Ball gets cast off, to begin workouts, could return in 7-10 days

LaMelo Ball could return to the court in the coming weeks, a huge boost for a Charlotte team looking to make a push into the playoffs.

Ball has been out for 15 games since an awkward fall that fractured his wrist against the Clippers on March 20. It was thought the surgery might cost him the season, but he has recovered enough to get the cast off and be cleared for individual workouts. From the Hornets:

“Ball’s cast was removed and a CT scan confirmed the wrist has healed. He has been cleared to return to individual basketball activity. Additional updates on Ball’s status and return to game action will be provided as appropriate.”

There is no official timeline for Ball’s return, but there’s optimism he could return to the court in 7-10 days, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Even if that return is two weeks or more away, LaMelo would be back on the court for a final push into the playoffs.

Ball is the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year — despite the time missed — and is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game this season. His shooting from three (37.5%) and defense were better than advertised, and his passing and playmaking skills are already turning heads. More than just numbers, Ball is a difference maker. He impacts winning with the Hornets — something rare for a rookie — and is one of the reasons they are a surprise playoff team.

For fans, LaMelo has quickly become one of the must-watch players in the league — he brings an “it” factor that makes him must-watch.

It will be good for fans everywhere to have that back on the court.

