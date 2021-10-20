LaMelo Ball on his future: ‘You go to one team, you stay there’

LaMelo Ball is one of one.

Entering his second season in the league, the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year is looking to build on his success in his rookie campaign and take his game and the Charlotte Hornets to the next level.

The Hornets’ roster has a great mix of youth and veterans, which sets them up to win now and in the future. For the future specifically, you always have to wonder if a young star has plans to stay in a relatively small market, like Charlotte. But, for LaMelo, he plans to remain in Charlotte for the long haul.

“I feel like I still kind of got that mentality that they had back in the day,” Ball told Joe Vardon of The Athletic. “Even with the switching teams and stuff, they never used to do that. You go to one team, you stay there.”

In honor of the NBA’s 75th anniversary, we present the best rosters in Hornets history. https://t.co/H6eFCMqKUz — Lonzo Wire (@LonzoWire) October 19, 2021

When you think about Dirk Nowitzki with the Mavericks, Tim Duncan with the Spurs, and the late Kobe Bryant with the Lakers, those all-time greats stayed with the team that drafted them from start to finish, which isn’t something you see that often in today’s era of player empowerment.

“You supposed to just go to a team and build from there — I feel like that’s how it should be,” LaMelo said. “Especially when you like a high pick too, most likely going to a team that wasn’t as good, so you try to make them better. I feel like that’s the whole process right there.”

If that stands true, the Hornets should have a bright future led by Ball for years and years to come.

Check out the full story here.