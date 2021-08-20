LaMelo Ball is excited about Terry Rozier’s extension

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luca Evans
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With Devonte’ Graham traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Charlotte Hornets are going all-in on a backcourt of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier for the future.

Yesterday, ESPN reported that Rozier was signing a 4-year, $97 million extension with Charlotte that’ll make him the second-highest-paid player on the Hornets after Gordon Hayward.

Ball seemed plenty excited to hear the news, quote-tweeting “yesssssuhhhh gangger it’s uppp” in response to the announcement.

Rozier replied “Uppppp u hear me” with a couple exclamation marks in the comments of Ball’s tweet.

With Ball’s development and Rozier’s emergence as a scorer, the Hornets have one of the most promising backcourts in the NBA.

Rozier was Charlotte’s leading scorer last season, averaging 20.4 points a game on prolific three-point shooting, making 3.2 a game at a 39% clip. Ball, meanwhile, won the Rookie of the Year award after putting up 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 15.7 points a game.

Rozier has been complimentary of Ball in the past, calling him “a star in the making,” and the two will now be joined at the hip with “Scary Terry’s” extension.

Recommended Stories