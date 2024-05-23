LaMelo Ball’s Driving May Have Just Gotten Him in Trouble

Sports fans, be wary of your interactions with professional athletes because it may not always turn out the way you want it to. Sometimes they may ignore you, other times they may run over your foot with a car.

In the case of Tamaria McRae’s son, she’s claiming that the latter occurred.

According to WSOC-TV, McRae is suing Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball claiming that he ran over her son’s foot with his car, causing him to break his foot.

Her son, Angell Joseph, was 11 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

In October, McRae and her son attended an event organized by the team outside the arena. When the event ended, and players were leaving, fans attempted to greet players hoping to be acknowledged.

More from WSOC-TV:

“[Angell] was like, ‘LaMelo, I love you. I love you, sign my ... give me your autograph. Can you sign it for me?’ McRae told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke. She says Ball did not sign anything and drove off. “I just seen my son kind of go down and I thought maybe he had dropped something,” she said. But she says Angell had not dropped anything, that Ball had driven over his foot, breaking it.

McRae claims that the injury caused her son to go into a deep depression and that she “ couldn’t even recognize who my child was.”

Furthermore, McRae is also suing the Hornets, saying that they should have had more preliminary measures in place to ensure that fans would not get too close to players.

In the report from WSOC-TV, Cameron DeBrun, the family’s attorney, said they initially had plans to file a lawsuit against Ball’s insurance so he could pay Joseph’s medical bills, but the police report did not include Ball’s name or his insurance.

As a result, they’re taking the man himself to court.

