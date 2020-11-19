LaMelo Ball drafted third overall to Hornets, in same division as Wizards

LaMelo Ball drafted third overall to Charlotte Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Perhaps the most divisive, intriguing player in the 2020 NBA draft, point guard LaMelo Ball finally has a new home.

Ball was selected third overall to the Charlotte Hornets, following in the footsteps of his older brother Lonzo who was selected second overall by the Lakers during his draft.

Charlotte is focused on LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

Thanks to his older brother and famous father, LaVar, Ball has been discussed as a potential top pick for several years. Initially, the Ball family's plan was for all three brothers to play at UCLA, but LaMelo ended up playing overseas in both Lithuania and Australia.

At 6'7", Ball is much taller than most point guards, but like his brother Lonzo is known for his excellent passing vision on the court. Ball's reputation is as a talented playmaker who is willing to shoot from everywhere, but he really excels as a distributor.

Being drafted by the Hornets, Ball will face the Wizards plenty of times each season. Both teams play in the Southeast Division, so Wizards fans will get very used to Ball on the opposite side of the court.

Ball's dad, LaVar, once claimed he would beat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one. Michael Jordan is the owner of the Hornets. So the real question after this pick is: are we finally going to make this thing happen?