LaMelo Ball Does Whatever He Wants. That's Why He Just Signed With Puma.

“I’m a one of one,” LaMelo Ball says. “I do whatever I want.” Ball speaks in the kind of self-assured tone you might expect from a 19-year-old prodigy who’s years ahead in his craft. But though the top NBA prospect projects confidence, it’s mixed with the greenness of a college freshman who’s wide-eyed about what he’s about to encounter in his career and in life.

If you’ve ever been a 19-year-old before, you surely can relate to that particular blend of swagger and inexperience. However, not many people at that age own a pro-sports team they once played for, or were thrown into the spotlight by outspoken celebrity parents, or, for that matter, were offered large-scale endorsement deals before playing a single game in the NBA.

Ball’s first major move in sneakers (since becoming the youngest person to have a signature shoe in the ill-fated Big Baller Brand Melo 1) was to ink a partnership with Puma. Early reports on the deal rumored it to be worth $100 million—plus a private jet. Puma’s Global Director of Brand and Marketing, Adam Petrick, was able to shed some light on those rumors. He declined to confirm the value of the contract, but did offer up some details about the plane.

“Puma does have a jet that we use for many of our players and, of course, he’ll have access to that jet,” Petrick explains, adding that monetary details of all endorsements are confidential. “The value of our contracts sometimes comes down to agents inflating dollars, and that’s okay. It is what it is and it’s part of the culture.”

Petrick, who was also responsible for the brand partnering with the likes of Rihanna, Jay Z, and others, said the interest in LaMelo was driven by the player’s youthful exuberance and rebel attitude. “Melo doesn’t want to be seen in the same light as everyone else, and he gravitates towards the idea of not being normal,” Petrick says. “He doesn’t want to be every other player that’s out there, and I think that Puma reflects that.”

Ball, who had a wide breadth of sneaker brands to choose from, including his own family’s BBB, said running with Puma was a better platform for him. His older brother Lonzo started his career as the face of BBB, but then defected to sign with Nike in 2019 after BBB’s co-founder was allegedly involved in, well...some stuff, which you can read about further here.

