LaMelo Ball, Dejounte Murray added to All-Star Game

Michael Scotto: LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray were named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Ball replaces Kevin Durant, and Murray replaces Draymond Green. Jayson Tatum, who was selected as an All-Star reserve, replaces Durant as a starter.

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

LaMelo Ball was born to play in the All-Star game. Closest thing we have to Pistol Pete. Some of the passes he’s going to throw in this game … – 4:17 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

LaMelo Ball was already going to be in Cleveland for the #NBAAllStar weekend, so perhaps that helps, but Adam Silver picked him as an injury replacement for Kevin Durant. – 4:16 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

No love for #Cavs center Jarrett Allen. LaMelo Ball (Hornets), Dejounte Murray (Spurs) named All-Star Game injury replacements by Commissioner Adam Silver. Ball replaces Kevin Durant, Murray subs for Draymond Green. Jayson Tatum replacing Durant as a starter. @Jarrett Allen – 4:15 PM

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

No. 9 seed Charlotte Hornets with a record of 28-26 get one All-Star, same as Heat, with LaMelo Ball announced as an injury replacement. For some reason the Bucks, Nets and the Bulls get to have two All-Stars but not the #1 team in the East standings. – 4:15 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Dejounte Murray and LaMelo Ball are 2 of 3 players this season to record at least 300 rebounds, 300 assists and 60 steals.

The other is Nikola Jokic. – 4:13 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray enter All-Star Game #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:13 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

LaMelo Ball is Adam Silver’s injury replacement for KD at All-Star. Figured the league would want to get a rep from the overachieving Hornets in there, and Ball’s been great, but that closes the door on Siakam’s chances, barring another injury. Murray replaces Draymond out West. – 4:07 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I’m happy LaMelo is in the All-Star Game. He’s a blast. I can’t help but feel a little bad for Jarrett Allen, though. If we assume Evan Mobley’s ascent makes it a bit harder for Allen to make future ASGs, this could’ve been his best chance. LaMelo will be a perpetual All-Star. – 4:07 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Also, with Dejounte Murray making the All-Star team, here’s a story I did with him last year in which he really opened up about his incredibly tough background — and said his love for his daughter is what has truly saved him.

foxsports.com/stories/nba/de… – 4:06 PM

RJ Marquez @KSATRJ

JUST IN: Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray will be playing in his first career NBA All-Star Game. Murray was named an injury replacement for West reserves. Murray is having a career season, avg. 19.6 pts, 8.4 rebs, 9.2 asts, 2.1 steals per game. #KSATsports #PorVida #GoSpursGo – 4:06 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

I don’t really have a problem with Dejounte Murray being named an All-Star over Brandon Ingram. Both were deserving. Just one of those things.

Good news is Brandon Ingram doesn’t seem too worried either – 4:05 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

He’s in: Dejounte Murray has been named by Adam Silver as an injury replacement for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the league just announced.

Murray will replaced the injured Draymond Green, who lobbied for Silver to named the Spurs point guard as his replacement. – 4:05 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

I have to admit, I’m really happy for @Dejounte Murray. He really deserves this. He plays with so much heart and has overcome so much. Love seeing good people succeed. – 4:05 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo Ball is an All-Star. He’s been named as an injury replacement. First All-Star for the #Hornets since 2018-19 when Kemba Walker made it in his final season with the team. – 4:03 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Dejounte Murray will replace Draymond Green in the All-Star Game. No Mikal Bridges – 4:01 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Andrew Lopez: Brandon Ingram said his biggest concern right now isn’t that he wasn’t selected for the All-Star Game this year. He said he’s more worried about making the playoffs, winning and maybe making an All-NBA team. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / February 7, 2022

Jaylen Brown: Jaylen Brown on not making the All-Star team: “I didn’t lose no sleep over it. I’m blessed, extremely. … No complaints, no lost sleep from me.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / February 7, 2022

“Personally, I think Jarrett got snubbed,” Bickerstaff said. “You look at what he’s done over the year, and there’s no real way to justify him not making it. Obviously, it’s difficult because there are a lot of talented players out there, but again, if we respect winning the way we say we respect winning, there’s no way that Jarrett Allen doesn’t make the All-Star team. I’ll speak on his behalf. I’ll obviously let you guys talk to him, but we’re extremely disappointed that he didn’t make it. But we know who Jarrett is. He’s going to continue to go out and prove people wrong and play with that chip and that edge.” Allen is averaging 16.2 points and 11.0 rebounds per game this season, which are both career highs. He’s shooting 67.4 percent from the field. Allen is one of their best interior defenders, and when paired with Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen for their big lineup, they dominate the paint on either end of the floor. Allen’s success this season has played a large part in the Cavs’ stunning turnaround. -via The Athletic / February 5, 2022