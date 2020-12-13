LaMelo Ball dazzles in preseason NBA debut as Hornets fall to Raptors

There are moments that serve as reminders that LaMelo Ball is still just a 19-year-old kid navigating the most unique stretch of NBA basketball in the league’s history while also being a top-three pick as the youngest son of one of the most famous basketball families in the world.

Like when he enters the room for his post-game press conference and is rapping before sitting down and greeting his computer screen with a gleeful “What’s up y’all?”

The moment comes after Ball’s unofficial debut on an NBA court, a debut in which he dazzled despite not scoring. His 0-point, 4-assist, 10-rebound stat line is uniquely LaMelo Ball, as is the flair he brought with seemingly every pass and the energy he provided the moment he checked into the game at the 7:26 mark of the first quarter.

His impact was noticeable but not enough for the Hornets, who ended a nine-month layoff on Saturday at home against the Raptors in their first of four preseason games. A 22-0 run in the first quarter featured plenty of Ball along with nearly every other Hornet who played in the opening period, but it ultimately served as the highlight in a night filled with frustrations.

The Hornets turned the ball over 22 times and were outscored 64-44 in the second and third periods, problems head coach James Borrego attributed to his side running out of gas in their return to the court. Toronto both faced a 19-point deficit and held a 27-point lead as part of a 111-100 win.

“It was a good start,” Borrego said. “Obviously, we built a 19-point lead and I liked what I saw there but their pressure picked up, we didn’t respond appropriately and these are the growing pains that we are going to go through early. Saw some good stuff. Have a lot to clean up.

“Obviously, we’ll add as we go but the first of many and it was good to see our guys compete and play out there today for the first time.”

But it was hard not to walk away from the night talking about Ball, another unique trait he possesses. Not only did he lead the team in assists, but he also led the team in rebounding. He did it all coming off the bench as the incumbent guards Devonte’ Graham and Terry Rozier kept their starting spots.

He certainly had his faults on the night, going 0-of-5 from the field and turning the ball over four times. But as his coach has repeatedly called him a high-level decision-maker and his teammates continue to rave about his approach to the game, Ball remains stoic.

He is unphased by the pressure that comes along with being the No. 3 pick because “it’s just basketball.” Asked to rate his performance, Ball’s answer sounded like that of a multi-year veteran, not that of a teenager.

“Not well I mean just because we lost,” he said. “Whenever we lose, I don’t really rate my performance well.”

“I thought it was a good performance,” Borrego said of his new point guard. “First time out there and he looks like he belongs. I thought he was solid tonight. Made some really good plays, some good reads. He’s talking, he’s communicating. I thought overall a solid performance to start.”

The game served as the first form of competitive organized basketball Ball had played in over a year after his NBL season came to a premature end. Ball looked like he hadn’t missed a beat, though, throwing full-court passes and behind-the-back dimes, doing it all with a flair that only he can.

His 10 rebounds were an unexpected bonus, though not shocking with his 6’8″ frame that only has continued to grow.

“He does a lot of things well out there on the court,” Gordon Hayward said. “Certainly rebounding, he was great on the glass then he pushes it. I think he’s gonna be really good for us this year. I think it’s something that, he sees the floor really well and he’s a guy that can get it and start the fast break for us. He’s flying around out there.”

Ball wasn’t the only standout on the night for Charlotte. Hayward was efficient, scoring 11 points on eight shots. P.J. Washington flashed moments of vast improvement while finishing with eight points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Miles Bridges was arguably the best player on the night for the Hornets, finishing with a team-high 12 points with six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Each member of the starting lineup scored at least seven points. Five Hornets scored at least four points in the opening period as a fast pace lent itself to ball movement, energy and a double-digit lead. That high-tempo offense, though, also served as the team’s downfall later in the night as the Hornets still are working their way back into shape.

“That was the pace we were looking for and I think it built us a 19-point lead.,” Borrego said of the first quarter. “Then, give (the Raptors) credit. I think their physicality picked up. I think they started making shots. That slowed us down a little bit and I think we got gassed, to be honest. To play at this pace, you’ve got to be in shape and we’re just not there yet to play at this pace.

“I felt we, in that second quarter, really run out of gas but that’s no excuse. Give them credit. Their physicality picked up. We have to respond better but I think we will respond better the better shape we get in.”

“It’s been a while since we’ve all played,” Hayward added. “It’s the first preseason game. Guys are jittery, myself included. You’re pretty juiced up, you’re ready to go. They pressured, too, a little bit. They were out in the passing lanes, which is something that we just got to be able to attack better.”

Adding Ball to the mix certainly made a change to an up-tempo offense an easier decision. Like his older brother Lonzo, LaMelo excels at getting the ball up the floor quickly.

Ball had his own jitters at times on the night. Only twice in the NBL did he eclipse the four turnovers he had on Saturday. He never went scoreless in the NBL either.

He also never came off the bench at any point in his career since leaving Lithuania years ago. But when asked about any adjustments that may have come with not starting, Ball again sounded less like a 19-year-old rookie and more like a nine-year veteran.

“I mean, at the end of the day, like I said, it’s just basketball. So, last quarter, first quarter, whenever you get in, it’s still basketball. It’s still one ball you have to score.”

