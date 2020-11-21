LaMelo Ball On If His Dad Could Beat Michael Jordan: 'We Know How It Would Turn Out'

FNR TIGG
·2 min read

It's time to say that LaVar Ball was right. With LaMelo Ball drafted at No. 3 overall, he fulfilled his prophecy as all of his sons are either in the NBA or playing for an NBA-affiliated team. Although all of the Ball sons have shown loyalty to their father, there's one boisterous claim LaMelo can't even pretend is true.

During a press conference welcoming LaMelo to the Charlotte Hornets, Ball was asked about his father's now-infamous claim that he could beat the GOAT and Hornets owner, Michael Jordan, in a game of one-on-one.

"I don’t think it's gonna happen," LaMelo answered honestly. "And then, I think we know how it would turn out, to be honest."

Although the new NBA player answered honestly, he didn't turn Fredo and take sides against the family. He told the reporters that he's a team player, but he also loves his father. As a result, he's straddling the fence on this subject.

"I mean it is my pops and my boss ... so I’m on both sides now," LaMelo said per TMZ.

The Hornets made the best decision for their team when they took LaMelo with the third pick in the 2020 NBA draft. They're also looking to make some noise in the Eastern Conference by pairing 'Melo with former-Celtic Gordon Hayward, who just signed a four-year $120 million deal with the team. While the Hornets may think this was a great move, many people are convinced MJ overpaid for the aging, injury-prone forward.

Related Articles

More Complex

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok

Latest Stories

  • Illinois pulls off the most awkwardly hilarious fake punt of the season

    Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.

  • Gordon Hayward's massive Hornets contract has NBA Twitter stunned

    NBA Twitter had some thoughts about Michael Jordan's Hornets shelling out $120 million for a 30-year-old Gordon Hayward.

  • 7 reasons the Saints starting Taysom Hill is taking the NFL by storm

    The New Orleans Saints are starting Taysom Hill at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons instead of Jameis Winston in relief of Drew Brees.

  • NBA free agency: How Montrezl Harrell joining Lakers affects Warriors

    The gap between the Warriors and Lakers might become a chasm with Los Angeles adding Harrell.

  • Five possible Warriors trade targets to help offset loss of Klay Thompson

    Some familiar names could be on the Warriors' radar to help fill the Klay Thompson void.

  • NFL Rumors: Joe Judge, ex-Patriots assistants have 'openly denigrated' Tom Brady's abilities

    Giants head coach Joe Judge and other Patriots assistants reportedly have "openly denigrated" the abilities of Tom Brady.

  • Watch: Purdue loses to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call ever

    Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.

  • Avery Bradley is done with Lakers, will sign with Heat

    Former Lakers guard Avery Bradley agrees to join the Miami Heat. Gordon Hayward is heading to Charlotte and Fred VanVleet will re-sign with Toronto.

  • 3 teams that could make sense for John Wall trade

    With Washington Wizards point guard John Wall reportedly requesting a trade, here are the top three options we can suggest.

  • No. 4 Clemson at Florida State postponed hours before start

    The game between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State was postponed hours before kickoff Saturday when medical personnel from both schools could not agree it was safe to play. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the postponement, although it did not detail whether the game at Florida State was called off because of coronavirus issues. The person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity said the postponement stemmed from a positive test Clemson received Friday after traveling to Tallahassee.

  • For Michigan football, what does life look like after Jim Harbaugh?

    Free Press sports writers Orion Sang and Rainer Sabin break down what could come next for Michigan football during a tumultuous season.

  • Novak Djokovic's controversial season over as Dominic Thiem books place in ATP Finals showpiece

    Novak Djokovic’s strange and controversial tennis season is over, after Dominic Thiem eliminated him from the Nitto ATP Finals in a spectacular denouement to the first semi-final. In a year when the sport has been overshadowed by off-court events, Djokovic has never left centre stage. The pandemic was clearly the main story, but we have also seen the launch of a rival player union – the Professional Tennis Players’ Association – and latterly the domestic abuse allegations against Alexander Zverev, which Zverev denies. In every case, Djokovic has taken up positions that involved swimming against the flow. He began 2020 by throwing doubt over the value of vaccinations, and promoting a pseudo-scientific hustler in a series of Instagram chats. Then he ran an exhibition tour without social distancing that led to four players becoming infected with Covid-19, including himself. In late August, Djokovic launched his confrontational union, in defiance of the ATP Tour’s desperate requests for unity. A fortnight later, his departure from the US Open in New York was even more eye-catching, as he stormed out of the Billie Jean King Tennis Centre after being defaulted for striking a line judge with a loose ball. And now, this week, Djokovic’s final contribution to 2020’s tennis culture has been to tweet his support for Zverev. His comments appeared to suggest that Olga Sharypova’s allegations were a distraction to the more important business of hitting fuzzy yellow balls over a net. This is an intelligent man, who speaks a multiplicity of languages and always gives interesting – if not necessarily popular – answers. So how does he end up on the provocative side of the argument every time? You could say that he is unfiltered and genuine. He certainly speaks with passion. But this is hardly the way to reach out beyond his prickly group of hardcore fans. There must be a case for some kind of PR drive next year, perhaps even the hiring of a communications professional whom he trusts. This might be difficult, however. One of the qualities that marks out truly great athletes – a category to which Djokovic undoubtedly belongs – is that they follow their instincts, even when the evidence might recommend a rethink.

  • Widow of slain cop reacts to ‘Free Mumia’: Kaepernick is disrupting our family emotionally

    Maureen Faulkner weighs in on former NFL player Colin Kaepernick calling for the release of a cop killer.

  • NBA rumor and transaction tracker: Jeff Green agrees to sign with Nets

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Drama with Dwight Howard makes for interesting start to NBA free agency

    What seemed to be a low-profile free agency run compared to last year's star-studded class turned interesting for Lakers and Clippers ... and Dwight Howard.

  • 'Tight and nervous,' Thiem tops No. 1 Djokovic at ATP Finals

    Dominic Thiem thought winning his first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open would make him calmer in the tensest moments of the biggest matches. The No. 3-ranked Thiem ended Djokovic's bid for a record-tying sixth ATP Finals title, coming through 7-5, 6-7 (10), 7-6 (5) after trailing 4-0 in the concluding tiebreaker. ''What he did from 0-4 in the third-set tiebreaker was just unreal,'' said Djokovic, a 17-time Grand Slam champion.

  • Charles Barkley expresses gambler’s anger with Nick Chubb

    Charles Barkley expresses gambler's anger with Nick Chubb and wants to punch the Browns RB in the face

  • Enes Kanter reacts on Twitter to Celtics trading him to Blazers

    Enes Kanter has reacted on Twitter to the Celtics trading him to the Blazers before the start of NBA free agency.

  • Milwaukee rounds out roster with deals for Bobby Portis, D.J. Augustin, Pat Connaughton

    The Bucks sign three solid bench players, with Portis taking over as the backup center.

  • UFC 255 weigh-ins: Valentina Shevchenko and Jennifer Maia shredded ahead of women’s title fight

    Watch the UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez co-headliners take to the scale at the official weigh-in on Friday, Nov. 20. Women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko looked absolutely shredded as she and opponent Jennifer Maia wasted no time making their UFC 255 co-main event official. TRENDING > UFC champ Israel Adesanya to commentate at Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez weigh-in results NOTE: Weigh-ins still ongoing at time of publication. Weights will be continuously updated. UFC 255 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo (c)(125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5)Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko (c)(124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)Mike Perry (175.5)* vs. Tim Means (171)Katlyn Chookagian (125.75) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (124.5)Maurício "Shogun" Rua (205.5) vs. Paul Craig (205.5) UFC 255 Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)Antonina Shevchenko (125) vs. Ariane Lipski (126)Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)Alan Jouban (170.5) vs. Jared Gooden (171)Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5) *Mike Perry missed weight by 4.5 pounds. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)