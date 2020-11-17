LaMelo Ball confirms he's worked out for 4 teams ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

LaMelo Ball confirms he's worked out for 4 teams ahead of NBA Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Speaking with media on Tuesday, NBA Draft prospect LaMelo Ball confirmed which teams he has worked out with just one day before he hears his name called by commissioner Adam Silver.

The highly-touted point guard confirmed that he had in-person workouts with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons. Those teams hold the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 7 picks, respectively.

Ball was reportedly set to meet with the Chicago Bulls but he noted he did not have a formal workout. It was reported earlier that Ball has also met with the New York Knicks.

His workouts with the teams at the top of the draft order make sense, as multiple NBA teams expect Ball to become the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft.

Ball, 19, has been in the spotlight long before it was his turn to play at the professional level. As his older brother Lonzo Ball starred at UCLA, the entire basketball family, led by their father LaVar Ball, burst onto the scene. Lonzo was later drafted No. 2 overall by the Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft and now plays for the New Orleans Pelicans.

LaMelo Ball has since made his own name on the court, though it came in a rather unconventional route. Despite verbally committing to UCLA at age 13, Ball opted to play professional basketball overseas rather than at the collegiate level. He traveled around Europe during his high school career before playing in Lithuania and most recently with the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL.

Despite the roller coaster to get to this point, the fact of the matter is that Ball is a talented player that has a chance to shine at the NBA level. A gifted passer, his ability to distribute the ball will give him the ability to command the offense. Though his shooting needs work, there is still time to grow in that area.

With the Wizards holding the No. 9 pick, it's unlikely that Ball could end up in Washington unless the team moves up in the draft. The return of John Wall could also have the Wizards looking in a different direction. NBC Sports Washington's latest mock draft has Ball going No. 3 overall to the Charlotte Hornets.