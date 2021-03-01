LaMelo Ball with a buzzer beater vs the Sacramento Kings
LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) with a buzzer beater vs the Sacramento Kings, 02/28/2021
Malik Monk (Charlotte Hornets) with a buzzer beater vs the Sacramento Kings, 02/28/2021
The NBA All-Star night Dunk Contest is starting to fill up.
PJ Washington scored a career-high 42 points, Malik Monk converted a three-point play with 1.4 seconds remaining and the Charlotte Hornets stunned the Sacramento Kings 127-126 with a late rally Sunday night. Monk finished with 21 points to help Charlotte come back despite playing without leading scorer Gordon Hayward, who sat out with a hand injury. LaMelo Ball added 24 points and a career-best 12 assists for the Hornets, who trailed the entire fourth quarter before Monk’s game-winning play.
Earlier today, we pointed out that ESPN’s Dean of Draftniks had Tom Brady as a fifth-round pick and the No. 10 overall quarterback in the 2000 draft. Mel Kiper wasn’t alone, and Brady still derives motivation from the assessment of his skills as he made the leap from Michigan to the NFL. In response to [more]
In a 49-point loss to Memphis, Houston missed 41 3-pointers and shot its lowest percentage from the field (27.7%) in franchise history.
“The doctor here basically told me that if I wasn’t so muscular, I might be dead or paralyzed."
The UFC has been feeding Rozenstruik a diet of strikers, with his last three opponents being Alistair Overeem, Ngannou and Junior dos Santos. On Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+), he’ll get another when he meets unbeaten Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 20 at Apex.
Maybe the climb will take them all the way to a championship. If it does, they will also one day know the malaise that has befallen these Los Angeles Lakers, for whom sweat feels more like a symbol of exhaustion. The Jazz dropped the listless Lakers on Wednesday night, who have now lost four straight.
The Mavs traded Seth Curry to Philadelphia for a draft pick and Josh Richardson in November.
Top Rank’s woes will be worsened if Triller is able to make the Lopez fight a big seller.
Mason Plumlee (Detroit Pistons) with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings, 02/26/2021
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Coronavirus protocols forced the Toronto Raptors to play Friday night without most of their coaching staff and forward Pascal Siakam. Kyle Lowry had a triple-double - 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists - in a 122-111 victory over the Houston Rockets. The veteran guard added his share of input to assistant coach Sergio Scariolo, who took over as coach in the absence of head coach Nick Nurse.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald break down the latest in the NFL rumor mill.
Jose Becker was 57.
There is something so satisfying about a Black woman being part of the ownership group.
Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz) with an alley oop vs the Miami Heat, 02/26/2021
Devin Booker made the All-Star team as an injury replacement for a second straight season.
Reynoso, 44, is young as trainers go, and he has a chance to be on top of this game for a long time.
Check out Andy Behrens' strategy for handling starting pitchers in 2021 fantasy baseball drafts.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Do-everything Draymond Green vowed to make up for losing his cool and costing Golden State a win at Charlotte last weekend. Stephen Curry added 29 points and eight assists after he sat out with an illness Saturday night in his hometown of Charlotte. ''With Curry back, it changes our defense,'' Hornets coach James Borrego said.