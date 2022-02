The Hill

The 15-year-old Russian figure skating star who recently had a positive drug test result during the Beijing Olympics reportedly had three substances in her sample. The substances in Kamila Valieva's system were used to treat heart conditions. They included trimetazidine, a drug forbidden by antidoping officials. The New York Times reported that hypoxen and L-Carnatine, also both heart medications, were also found in her system. Those drugs,...