LaMelo Ball bounces self-oop, misses reverse dunk (video)

Not everyone can bring the dunk contest to an NBA game.

Ahead on a fastbreak last night, Hornets guard LaMelo Ball bounced the ball high off the floor – but failed to complete the self-oop, blowing the reverse dunk.

At least Charlotte, behind 22 points from Ball, beat the Magic.

