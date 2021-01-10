LaMelo Ball becomes youngest player in NBA history to record triple-double

One night after nearly accomplishing the feat, LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record on triple-double on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks.

On Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans in his first nationally-televised game in the NBA, Ball finished one assist short of notching a triple-double. The feat would have been both his first career triple-double and would have made him the youngest player to notch one by nearly six months.

At 19 years and 140 days, Ball passes the current record-holder of Markelle Fultz, who recorded a triple-double at 19 years and 317 days. Ball’s big third quarter was the catalyst in his triple-double effort on the night. In the third period alone, Ball grabbed five rebounds while handing out two assists.

Ball grabbed his 10th rebound early in the fourth and then set up P.J. Washington for a fallaway jumper in the lane for his 10th and final assist on the night, giving him his triple-double.