LaMelo Ball & Anthony Davis go off Wednesday!

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Wednesday was a special day as it was 2/2/22 and the second day of Black History Month! It was also the first NBA Wednesday of the month, and though it wasn’t as raucous a night as we have grown accustomed to, there were still some very impressive performances and some very surprising outcomes across the league. There were only nine games, which is modest for a Wednesday, but there were tons of storylines packed into those games that had huge implications on fantasy basketball. So without further ado, let’s dive into Wednesday’s slate and I'll give you my biggest takeaways from each game.

LaMelo Ball has career night in loss to streaking Celtics

LaMelo Ball had the best scoring game of his career on Wednesday as he passed his previous career-high of 36, which he set on December 1st, 2021 in that thriller against the Bucks. On Wednesday, Ball scored 38 points on 12-of-24 shooting from the floor (4-of-10 3-pointers) and added nine assists, six rebounds, two steals, and three turnovers in a 113-107 loss to Boston. This marked Ball’s fifth-straight game scoring at least 20 points, which ties the longest such stretch of his career. Ball is on pace to return top-20 value this season, which would exceed his preseason expectations, which were already super high. He will try to extend his points streak to six games on Friday when the Hornets host the Cavaliers.

For Boston, they have now won 10 of their last 14 games, and they have the best defensive rating and field-goal percentage defense in the NBA since Christmas, according to StatMuse. Josh Richardson led them in scoring off the bench on Wednesday, scoring 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting (6-of-8 3-pointers) to go with two rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block, and one turnover in 31 minutes. This was just his second 20-point game of the season, so we won’t get too excited, but nonetheless, it was a good showing for the veteran guard out of Tennessee.

Story continues

Anthony Davis goes for 30 & 15 in win over Blazers

LeBron James (left knee) missed his fourth-straight game on Wednesday, and the Lakers had lost the previous three coming in. Luckily, they ran into a Portland team that is in an even worse spot than the Lakers are with the injury bug as they remain without Damian Lillard (abdominals) and they recently lost Nassir Little (shoulder) for the remainder of the season. In games without James, Anthony Davis normally has big nights and he had another one on Wednesday to snap a three-game skid. Davis played 37 minutes and scored 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting (10-of-14 free throws) and grabbed 15 rebounds to go with three blocks, and two assists. LeBron will likely be on the shelf for a few more games, as the Lakers said that they are going to wait until the swelling in his knee goes down before he returns to the court. With that being said, expect Davis, as well as Russell Westbrook, who came one point shy of a triple-double on Wednesday, to carry the load for the Lakers.

Jaren Jackson Jr leads Knicks to win at MSG

Everyone knows the run that Ja Morant is on this season, and it seems like he is on someone’s highlight reel nearly once every game at this point, and he had another one on Wednesday in Madison Square Garden. Morant finished this one with 23 points on 9-of-27 shooting to go with nine assists, four rebounds, three steals, and two turnovers in 37 minutes.

But this one was more about his big man Jaren Jackson Jr. who had a monster night to lead the Grizzlies to a huge win over the Knicks. Jackson Jr put up 26 points on 8-of-14 shooting (4-of-7 3-pointers) with 10 rebounds, two blocks, one steal, and one assist in 34 minutes as the Grizzlies beat the Knicks 120-108. This marks Jackson Jr.’s ninth-straight game scoring in double-figures, but it was his first double-double in the stretch. The four triples were also the most that he has made in two months, as he made six on the second day of December to kick off that month. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait another two months for him to do it again, and he can begin to shoot the deep ball at a high clip more consistently.

Young Trio leads Thunder to thrilling win over Mavericks

The Thunder are a young team already, and they were without their franchise point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle sprain) on Wednesday, and they will be without him through the all-star break at the very least. They faced a Mavericks team on Wednesday that had won 13 of its last 17 games but was without Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) for the second straight game. Even without Porzingis, Dallas was favored by 12 points on their home court against the Thunder, who entered with the fourth-worst record in the NBA.

Oklahoma City must not have gotten the memo because they got huge contributions from three of their young stars on Wednesday, and earned a 120-114 win in overtime over Dallas. Luguentz Dort led the way with 30 points on 9-of-17 shooting (6-of-10 3-pointers) to go with six rebounds, three assists, one block, and one turnover in 40 minutes. Dort was a beast in overtime as he single-handedly outscored the Mavericks 14-11 in the extra frame. His 14 points in overtime tie him with Russell Westbrook for the most points in a single overtime period in Thunder/Supersonics history, over the last 25 years.

The Thunder also got a career-high out of Tre Mann, who scored 29 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor (6-of-8 3-pointers) to go with three assists, one steal, one block, and two turnovers in 41 minutes. The 29 points were tied for the fourth-highest scoring game by a rookie in the NBA this season. Lastly, they got a solid 14 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, and two steals from Josh Giddey, including this sick dime to Kenrich Williams to tie the game on a sideline out-of-bounds play with just over eight seconds remaining. With Gilgeous-Alexander out, all three will continue to have ample opportunity to put up big numbers for the foreseeable future.

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Spencer Dinwiddie Triple-Doubles in win over Sixers

Spencer Dinwiddie has been one of the bigger disappointments in fantasy basketball up to this point, as he has really only been able to find value when Bradley Beal is off the court. To his benefit, as well as managers who have him, Beal (wrist) did not play in Wednesday’s game, and he will be out for at least the next week. Dinwiddie still didn’t have his best shooting night, but he was great everywhere else and recorded his first career triple-double to lead the Wizards to a 106-103 win over the Sixers on Wednesday. Dinwiddie shot just 4-of-16 (1-of-3 3-pointers) for 14 points but added 12 rebounds, 10 assists, and three turnovers in 30 minutes. The Wizards also got a great night from Kyle Kuzma, who shot 10-of-19 from the floor for 24 points to go with seven rebounds, four triples, three assists, three blocks, one steal, and one turnover in 35 minutes.

Dinwiddie has also been the subject of some trade rumors, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, so as the deadline hits, there is the possibility that he could be moved. If he is not moved, then his fantasy relevance will likely expire whenever Beal can return to the court, because Dinwiddie has not shown the ability to produce consistently when both are healthy.

Evan Mobley puts up King James numbers in loss to Rockets

Wednesday was another night that reminded us all why Evan Mobley is the front-runner for NBA Rookie of the Year at the moment. Even though Cleveland lost to Houston, Mobley looked like the best player on the floor, one that included the player who was picked one spot ahead of him in the draft, Houston's Jalen Green. The Cavaliers were without Darius Garland (back) who is currently listed as day-to-day, according to head coach J.B Bickerstaff, so they were in need of some extra scoring. Mobley provided that on Wednesday, as he scored 29 points on 12-of-20 shooting (5-of-9 free throws) and added 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and four turnovers, but the Cavaliers lost 115-104 to the Rockets. According to StatMuse, since 2000, there has been only one Cavaliers rookie to score more points and rebounds in a game, and we all know that man's name was LeBron James. Cleveland also got a big night from Kevin Love, who scored 21 points on 8-of-20 shooting (1-of-7 3-pointers) and grabbed 13 rebounds with three assists and one block off the bench.

Terry Taylor has career-defining night in loss to Magic

Terry Taylor played in just his seventh NBA game on Wednesday, and it was his best one by far. Taylor is coming off of a great performance on Monday, where he scored a career-high 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds, which was also a career-best to go with two assists in 21 minutes. He topped that performance with new career-highs across the board in Wednesday’s game against Orlando. Terry played 37 minutes and scored 24 points to go with 16 rebounds, three assists, and one steal, but the Pacers lost 119-118 to the Magic.

Perry is currently on a two-way contract, but given all the injuries in Indiana, and their current situation trying to move players ahead of the trade deadline, he has a chance to see some real minutes going forward. If Isaiah Jackson (right ankle) can’t go on Friday against Chicago, Terry is certainly worth a look as a streamer.

Bryn Forbes lights it up off bench sans Jokic

The Nuggets were without reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic (right big toe) on Wednesday, so they were in desperate need of some reinforcements, even against the Jazz, who were extremely short-handed themselves. Bryn Forbes delivered on Wednesday, though unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to come out with a win against Utah. Forbes came off the bench and scored 26 points to lead all scorers, shooting a scorching 10-of-13 from the floor (4-of-5 3-pointers) with two assists and one rebound in 30 minutes. He did have a costly turnover late, but other than that, it was an amazing game for Forbes, who has been a decent addition for Denver, now having scored in double figures in four of his eight games for the Nuggets. Unfortunately, in the games where he didn't score double figures, he didn’t do much of anything, so he is not a fantasy target at the moment unless he can find some consistency.

Nicolas Claxton balls out in loss to Kings

The Nets are fading fast with Kevin Durant on the sidelines, and Wednesday’s 112-101 loss to Sacramento marks their sixth straight. Brooklyn is now 2-7 since Kevin Durant got hurt, and they currently are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. The only bright spot for the Nets on Wednesday was that they got a career night out of their young big man, Nicolas Claxton. The big fella scored a career-high 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting (5-of-7 free throws) and grabbed 11 rebounds to go with five blocks, one assist, and one steal in 29 minutes. The Nets were without LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) down low, and Claxton took advantage of the opportunity on Wednesday, unfortunately, it didn’t come in a winning effort.

James Johnson also had a great night, as he scored a season-high 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting (1-of-2 3-pointers) and added three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks in 29 minutes. Both Johnson and Claxton should continue to get minutes as long as Aldridge is out, which will be for at least the next two games, and possibly more.