LaMelo Ball among investors for sports streaming app Buzzer

LaMelo Ball is one of multiple notable athletes to invest in the new sports streaming app Buzzer, which announced on Wednesday its first round of funding of $20 million. Both Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky – arguably the greatest players in NBA and NHL history, respectively – are included as investors as well.

The app, per the International Business Times, allows fans to live stream various sports for a one-time fee. So far, Buzzer has deals with the NHL, PGA Tour and NBA League Pass. Buzzer CEO Bo Han released the following statement on Wednesday.

“With the proliferation of new distribution platforms, fans are finding it harder to know when and where live sports are happening, creating an experience that is not optimized for their expansive interests based on how they consume. We envision Buzzer becoming the discovery and curation tool that brings Gen Z fans back to live sports with simple access to ephemeral moments. We’re grateful to have so many influential industry leaders as partners who have a shared vision of creating a platform and community built to close the generational gap in live sports consumption. We’ll continue to build Buzzer with fans’ interests in mind and with a partner-first approach that presents new opportunities for them to reach net new audiences, define new revenue streams, and offer added value to their existing subscribers.”

Along with Ball, Jordan and Gretzky, other notable investors include Devin Booker, J. Cole, DeAndre Hopkins, Sabrina Ionescu, Patrick Mahomes, and Naomi Osaka.

