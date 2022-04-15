LaMelo Ball: ‘I ain’t supposed to wear No. 2 ever again in my life’

It’s official.

Expect to never see LaMelo Ball step on the floor sporting the No. 2 on his jersey.

Ball has been adamant since he was drafted of his desire to wear No. 1. When drafted, Malik Monk wore No. 1 and was unwilling to trade numbers.

For the 2021-22 season, Ball missed the deadline to switch numbers and was forced to wear No. 2 for a second-straight season.

But, LaMelo was clear during exit interviews following Charlotte’s loss to Atlanta in the Play-In game that he’ll be back in his beloved No. 1 next season.

“I ain’t supposed to wear No. 2 ever again in my life,” Ball told the media. “Man, I promise you. If I see a No. 2, I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Check out the clip below.