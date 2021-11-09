LaMelo Ball
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 16
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 5
The Charlotte Hornets forced overtime last night at the Lakers but once again couldn’t find a way to close.
An Orange County mom has filed a police complaint after her daughter was left with a concussion from a sucker punch during a youth basketball game.
Klay Thompson reportedly has been opening eyes with how he has looked in rehab.
TNT's Charles Barkley rips into Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons for his latest actions.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Jim Boeheim was a very happy father after the first game of his 46th year as head coach at Syracuse. It was Jimmy's debut after transferring from Cornell, where he played for three years before last season was lost when the Ivy League canceled because of COVID-19. ''He had a real good night tonight,'' coach Boeheim said of his oldest son.
The Hick From French Lick was a master of psychological warfare on the court.
The Packers have offered Beckham Jr. a veteran minimum contract, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
A strange moment at the end of the first half between the Warriors and Hawks.
Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has three teams atop his list of preferred destinations in free agency - but don't rule out the Patriots.
Candace Parker can do it all.
Jeff Pash and Mark Murphy must be pretty good friends. That’s the conclusion some in the league are reaching after the NFL boiled multiple blatant and ongoing violations of the COVID protocol down to a single $14,650 fine for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and $300,000 for the team, a publicly-held corporation that can simply tuck [more]
Michigan Wolverines basketball game time, TV channel info, radio, score updates and analysis as they play the Buffalo Bulls to start the season.
Bears pass rusher Cassius Marsh was hit with taunting flag... and by Tony Corrente. The penalty helped the Steelers score a field goal and Matt Nagy's team lost by two points.
Caleb Love pumps in 22 points and Brady Manek supplies 20 points as UNC rolls to open the new season and christen its new era under coach Hubert Davis
Kings GM Monte McNair explained the team's decision to draft guard Davion Mitchell despite not having an obvious need at the position.