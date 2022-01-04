LaMelo Ball

Gold and Black

If it didn't already, No. 3 Purdue now knows better than anyone how much things change once Big Ten play commences. Afterward, Matt Painter relayed his pre-game routine of writing down offensive and defensive keys for his team, but balancing both with a "play hard" column, signifying that none of those keys matter without that part. Purdue was not the physical tone-setter, as the Badgers' halfcourt defense gave the Boilermakers more problems than just about anyone this season.