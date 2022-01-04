LaMelo Ball
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank:
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank:
[MUSIC PLAYING]
As the game went on, Kyle Shanahan opened up the playbook more for rookie QB Trey Lance in Sunday's win.
Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin underwent surgery Monday to repair the anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in his right knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Dr. James Andrews performed the surgery on Godwin’s knee in Florida and found no meniscus damage, according to Rapoport. Godwin is scheduled to become a free agent in [more]
GOP Representative Nunes resigned from the House of Representatives last month to start work with Trump and his social media firm.
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank:
If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!
Communication is key in any relationship, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. Our daily couple horoscope can help you find what’s been lost and maintain that spark!
Wiltshire Pantry, a longstanding bakery in the Highlands neighborhood, just opened a new location in downtown Louisville on W. Main Street.
Knicks have waived guard Denzel Valentine after acquiring him in the three-team trade that sent Rajan Rondo to the Cavaliers.
Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers are putting together a fantastic early season resume.
While the Lakers opened a roster spot by trading Rajon Rondo, a likely spot for Stanley Johnson, Frank Vogel said Kendrick Nunn was close to his debut.
The Miami Heat, still playing without two of its three starters Monday, was well within striking distance of the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter when it ran into another setback.
Even Draymond Green is surprised by how dominant the Warriors have been to start the season.
If it didn't already, No. 3 Purdue now knows better than anyone how much things change once Big Ten play commences. Afterward, Matt Painter relayed his pre-game routine of writing down offensive and defensive keys for his team, but balancing both with a "play hard" column, signifying that none of those keys matter without that part. Purdue was not the physical tone-setter, as the Badgers' halfcourt defense gave the Boilermakers more problems than just about anyone this season.
Jordan Poole was told that he doesn't have any "bounce," but proved his teammates wrong Monday night.
LeBron James who recently turned 37-years-old, has become increasingly more vocal about one day...
"This was about me personally being ready to have a team and wanting to have a team."
James Wiseman hasn't been cleared for contact drills, but he was shooting before the Warriors' game Monday night.
Dave McMenamin: Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson's 10-day hardship contracts expired and they were not with the Lakers on Monday, however, Frank Vogel said "we still hope to have him back" when asked about Johnson Source: Twitter @mcten What's ...
Struggling forward Tobias Harris is hearing it from Sixers fans. Harris egged them on Monday, which isn't the best plan
Johnny Davis scores 37 points and Brad Davison adds 15 as UW rallies to stun Purdue.