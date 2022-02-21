Lame Duck or Looking Long Term? Where Eagles GM Howie Roseman stands entering final-year of his contract

Lost in the all the hype over NFL draft picks and potential free agent signings, is the quiet storm brewing with Howie Roseman’s contract.

The Eagles’ general manager is entering the final year of a contract extension that he signed along with Doug Pederson back in 2018.

Pederson is now the head coach in Jacksonville, Carson Wentz could be on his way out in Indianapolis, and Roseman could be a dissapointing offseason away from being out of a job.

With a ton of draft capital, and money to spend in free agency, some around the league believe Philadelphia should give Roseman a contract extension, eliminating his lame duck status, while ensuring that he doesn’t make a big splash for the sake of saving his job.

With the new league year less than three weeks away, here are a few pros and cons from the Eagles potentially keeping or parting ways with their longtime GM.

Pros -- 2021 draft

Roseman fixed his own mistake after drafting Jalen Hurts, shipping Carson Wentz to the Colts for a first and third-round pick.

Philadelphia’s top decision-maker then flipped the sixth-overall pick to Miami, for another first-round pick, before trading with Dallas to eventually land DeVonta Smith.

Roseman landed Landon Dickerson, Milton Williams, Kenneth Gainwell, and Zech McPhearson among others while extending four key members of the 2018 draft class.

Cons -- 2019-2020 NFL Draft

This madness started when Roseman felt Jalen Hurts was the consummate backup, and drafted the former Oklahoma star at No. 52 overall, despite having severe needs at other key positions.

Roseman passed on Justin Jefferson and Tee Higgins to select Jalen Reagor.

In 2019, Roseman drafted J.J. Arcega-Whiteside ahead of names like DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, and Hunter Renfro.

Pros -- Winning franchise

Philadelphia was one of the worst teams in the NFL during the 2020 season, but if you take out that blip, the Eagles can only be labeled a winning and competitive organization.

The Eagles have been postseason participants in four of the last five seasons, and for all the hype surrounding the Bengals and other upstarts, only a few teams in the NFL have accomplished such a feat.

Philadelphia has made the playoffs six out of the eight seasons that Roseman has had complete autonomy over personnel decisions outside of Andy Reid or Chip Kelly.

Cons -- Early round draft bust

Marcus Smith, LB, 26th pick in 2014 draft

If this conversation was just about finances, trades, and free agency, Roseman would be employed forever, but the draft struggles can’t be overlooked.

Andy Reid had the final say over personnel decisions from 2010-2012. In 2015, Roseman was banished in favor of former coach Chip Kelly who was given final say over football decisions.

Since 2016, Roseman has had the final say and the results have been absolute disasters in rounds one, two, and three.

Whether it be Jalen Reagor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Josh Huff, Nelson Agholor, Jaiquawn Jarrett, Sidney Jones, or Marcus Smith, Roseman has had a few brutal misses.

Pros -- Late round hits

The Eagles have developed homegrown, full-time starters in left guard Isaac Seumalo (third round) and cornerback Jalen Mills (seventh round) out of the previous drafts, along with key role players in Halapoulivaati Vaitai (fifth round) and Wendell Smallwood (fifth round).

In 2018, Roseman turned five picks into five starters with tight end Dallas Goedert, defensive back Avonte Maddox, defensive end Josh Sweat, and offensive linemen Matt Pryor and Jordan Mailata.

Pryor is the only player not to earn a contract extension.

In 2019, Roseman drafted running back Miles Sanders in the second round, despite blowing the draft a few picks later.

Overall assessment

Good general managers are hard to find and if you look around at organizations like the Giants, Washington, Lions, Raiders, Texans, and Jaguars among others.

