The Lamborghini Countach Is Coming Back

  • Lamborghini is reviving the legendary Countach nameplate for an upcoming supercar.

  • There’s no word on the Countach’s production volume, but it will likely be a limited-release car that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the legendary original.

  • The new Countach could debut as early as this week during Monterey Car Week.

One of the most iconic cars to ever leave a factory is about to get a second chance to inspire enthusiasts. Lamborghini’s Countach is apparently making a comeback. Lamborghini jumped to Twitter and Facebook to tease the upcoming Countach badge wearer and call back the attention that the original Countach earned from the public.

There’s little concrete news surrounding the new Countach other than the fact that something is coming. We’re assuming the revived poster star will be as carry its iconic wedge shape into the modern age. A leaked image on Instagram suggests that this concept could carry a hybrid powertrain, though those questions could be answered as early as this week during Monterey’s Car Week.

Lamborghini has yet to confirm that it will debut this new Countach during Car Week festivities. With the high-profile nature of Monterey’s Car Week and the energy surrounding any new Lamborghini—and especially a new Countach—it only makes sense to show off the car to people who could likely buy it.

And Lamborghini has yet to say where the Countach will sit in its portfolio. It likely won’t be a series-production replacement for the outgoing Aventador, but will probably be a limited-production car that celebrates 50 years since the Countach made its debut at the 1971 Geneva motor show.

If you can’t wait to see the new Countach, watching the teaser above might help scratch that itch.

Do you think anything new bearing the Countach nameplate could live up to the original? Let us know your thoughts below.

