The Lamborghini Countach Is Back, Baby!

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Lamborghini is resurrecting the old nameplate for a new car…

50 years ago Lamborghini shocked the world when it pulled the sheets off the Countach at the 1971 Geneva Auto Show. Its angular, geometric design was like a shock to the system, setting the tone for the Italian automaker’s design choices for decades to come. Not only did adult enthusiasts fantasize about the supercar, many kids back in the day had a poster of it on their wall. It looks like the Italians are looking to leverage the name’s cachet by resurrecting the nameplate in dramatic fashion.

Check out the Lamborghini Countach a guy built in his basement here.

Lamborghini made this shocking announcement on Twitter on August 9. No date for the reveal has been released. Understandably, people are excited, because how often does such an iconic supercar come back from the pages of history and blast into the 21st Century?

photo credit: Lamborghini

I hate to be a wet blanket, but I’ve got a bad feeling about this one. First off, thanks to all the lovely safety regulations not only here in the US but especially in the EU, there’s no way in hell this new Lamborghini Countach will be anything even remotely like the original. It’s just simply impossible, so get that through your head first.

Then there’s the issue of electrification. One of the cheap tricks we’re seeing automakers increasingly use to sell everyone on electrified models is to slap a legacy name on them. Ford did it with the Mustang Mach-E and that seems to be working, at least for now, so expect more. Yes, what I’m saying is there’s a good chance the new Countach will at least be a hybrid if not a full-electric car.

photo credit: Lamborghini

After all, Lamborghini has unveiled its bold plan to go all-electric in just 9 years. What better way to get everyone excited about the transition than to slap the Countach name on an EV?

Oh, but it might not even be a car. After all, Ford slapped the Mustang name on a four-door crossover. Why wouldn’t Lamborghini try the same kind of thing here? I wish that were just a wild conjecture, but at this point it’s entirely possible.

Story continues

photo credit: Lamborghini

Hopefully the new Countach packs a fire-breathing V12 like the Aventador. I really hope Lamborghini does right here, but for now all we can do is hope and wait.

We make dreams come true. We did it with the classic Countach in the 1970s. And we’re doing it again. The new Lamborghini Countach is coming. ​#Lamborghini #Countach pic.twitter.com/nXctgIuyqe — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) August 9, 2021

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.