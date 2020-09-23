The Lamb to lead the flock: Cowboys rookie WR steps into anointed role

The Cowboys have had an eventful first two weeks of the 2020 season. In Week 1, the nearly pulled out a victory on their last drive vs the Los Angeles Rams. This past Sunday, they came back from a 20-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons. While they’ve had several dark moments, they also have shined at key times and when their backs were against the wall.

One of the biggest bright spots so far has been the play of rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. In his NFL debut, he was targeted six times and hauled in five receptions for 59 yards, topping all rookie receivers in both categories. However, the young stud wasn’t satisfied with his play as he explained during the postgame media session.

“Honestly, I’m not really too pleased with myself or my performance,” Lamb said. I feel like there’s a lot more stuff that I left on the table. I could have played a lot faster. I could have done a lot of things better to be a better option and better target for Dak.”

He didn’t waste any time adjusting and improving his game, and it showed vs the Rams. He was tied with Amari Cooper for second in receptions with six and led the team with 106 yards receiving, becoming the first Cowboys rookie in history to record a 100-yard game in the first two weeks of the season.

Two plays in particular stand out.

With the Cowboys down 15 with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter, and facing a 3rd and 7 from the Falcons 42, Lamb high points the ball to make a tough catch for 12 yards and a Cowboys first down. Dak Prescott would cap off the drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz.

On the Cowboys final drive, they faced a 2nd and 10 from their own 46. Lamb did a great job getting open with a double move on an out route and catch a 24-yard pass down to the 30, putting the Cowboys in field goal range. Greg Zuerlein cashed in from 46 yards to complete the comeback win.

Another tough catch for CeeDee Lamb. "Boy, he's everything that they talked about." — Moose Johnston#OUDNA | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/SaLnGayQRT — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 20, 2020





CeeDee Lamb took a man’s life. pic.twitter.com/BLH4f59Cpr — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 21, 2020





Lamb also did something else in Week 2 and that’s show leadership. Before the Cowboys final possession, he had some encouraging words for his quarterback.

“Dak is the man for the job,” Lamb said according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. “And right before the last drive, I said, “Dak, we’re all behind you, so we got you. I think that kind of gave him a little boost.”

Lamb currently leads all rookie receivers in targets, catches, and yards. Also, although he’s still a rookie, he’s already showing he can lead.

