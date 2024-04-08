Lamb: Bucs ‘ahead of schedule’ as spring practice continues

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s now the third week of spring ball for ETSU football, as Saturday’s scrimmage marked a sort of halfway point of the 15-practice schedule.

About an hour of competition over the weekend gave the coaching staff a good look at all its guys, as an early-season depth chart starts to take shape. But, there’s still a long way until Aug. 31: the Blue and Gold’s season opener at Appalachian State.

All three phases of the roster are still looking to improve each day. A plan has been laid out by the coaching staff – and there are steps to it. It’s a message that Zach West and other members of the squad have listened to head coach Tre Lamb preach over the last few weeks.

“First couple weeks, it’s about everybody learning the scheme and what they’re supposed to do and how to do it,” West said on Saturday. “One of the things coach has been harping on is just how we play, whether that’s flying to the ball, getting after the football, causing turnovers.

“Then, over the next couple of weeks into spring ball, it’s about perfecting your craft, technique and stuff like that.”

The defense forced those takeaways and even scored a touchdown in Saturday’s scrimmage. But, the offense showed resilience and poise by tallying a few late scores of their own.

“I still think we’re ahead of schedule on both sides [of the ball], just bringing in so many new guys,” Lamb said. “I couldn’t imagine coming in here without those guys. We would look like half the football team we do right now.”

The pads will be back on for ETSU on Tuesday, with the team’s next scrimmage coming on Friday.

