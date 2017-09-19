Lamarr Houston working out for Saints

In their never-ending quest to fix one of the league’s worst defenses, the Saints are taking a look at a veteran pass-rusher today.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Saints are working out linebacker Lamarr Houston.

Houston was released with an injury settlement by the Bears this summer, and was expected to be close to a return for some team that wanted him. The Saints could certainly use the help, and the 30-year-old Houston is worth a look.

He has some familiarity with Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen from their days together with the Raiders.

The Saints are last in the league in total defense, giving up 512.5 yards per game. For context, the Jets are 30th and have allowed just (!?!) 409.0 yards per game.

The Saints have also allowed 32.5 points per game (31st in the league, thanks Jets at 33.0) and have just two sacks in two games.