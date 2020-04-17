If LaMarcus returns would Blazers be the stale bread in a Spurs sandwich?

By now, you've read about LaMarcus Aldridge's attempts to manipulate himself back into a Portland Trail Blazer uniform. And certainly mending fences with Damian Lillard is a step in that direction.

It's not often, by the way, that you hear about a player in any sport openly expressing even a small desire to play for a team that is currently NOT paying his salary. It's not a good look and I believe the Spurs are not happy about it.

Aldridge left the Trail Blazers for what he thought were greener pastures in 2015. And he left Portland under circumstances that weren't the best.

The franchise felt it did everything it could to retain Aldridge before he departed for San Antonio, keeping him involved in personnel decisions, funneling commercial opportunities his way and allowing him freedom to do things his way.

And the Blazers thought he was staying. They made roster decisions based on that understanding. But Aldridge left them at the altar for the Spurs.

I think that makes a reunion less likely.

I also think the basic basketball decision of bringing him back at this point of his career is a difficult one. Aldridge will turn 35 in July. The Trail Blazers got the early seasons of his basketball life but all they did was prepare him for his prime seasons, which were spent in San Antonio.

Now, Portland would be faced with taking on the declining seasons of his career. The Blazers would become the stale bread of a Spurs sandwich.

Would Aldridge's career end gracefully here? Would he accept a role of mentoring Zach Collins or playing off the bench as a supersub at forward and center?

I wouldn't bet on it. And I'm pretty sure the Aldridge that Portland would get would not be the one we saw have some good seasons in San Antonio.

Aldridge has one season left on his contract. If Portland were to somehow be able to trade for him during this off-season (if and when there is one), the Blazers would owe him $24 million for that final season.

If they wait a year until he's a free agent, he'd be 36 years old and his best seasons would most assuredly be behind him. Yet, he'd want a pretty generous contract, I would guess.

The only way I could see an Aldridge return is if Portland goes all-in on next season, pushing all its chips into the middle and figuring if Aldridge has one more solid season in him there is a legit chance for a championship.

But that would mean a trade and I wouldn't want to gamble the young players the team is developing or future draft choices on that prospect.

And I doubt this franchise would do it.

