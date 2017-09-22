Lamarcus Joyner injures hamstring

Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner injured his left hamstring on the first play from scrimmage in the second quarter. The Rams announced his return as questionable.

Joyner was in coverage on Pierre Garcon when he pulled up without being touched. He immediately grabbed his left hamstring.

He needed assistance off the field and then climbed on the training table to get the hamstring worked on.

Joyner, in his fourth season, had 13 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception return for a touchdown in the first two games. He was credited with two tackles Thursday night before leaving.