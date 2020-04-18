Damian Lillard Tweeted he would love to have LaMarcus Aldridge back in Portland. Aldridge responded with the eyes emoji.

That was all in good fun, with a little bit of coronavirus shelter-at-home boredom thrown in. However, Aldridge is open to the idea of coming back to Portland to finish his career, he told Michael C. Wright at NBA.com.

As I think about it, I think I would be cool with it ending in two places, either with San Antonio or in Portland. I think either one would be fine with me. I feel like I’ve made some good memories in San Antonio. I feel like I’m in a really good family in San Antonio. They understand me. I understand them. So, I like that. I feel I have a lot of history in Portland. So, going back there to finish would be fine also. I’m perfectly fine with finishing my career in San Antonio riding it out until my next chapter, or if things have to change there, and if they decide to go young, then I wouldn’t mind going to Portland.

Aldridge has one more season under contract after this one, at $24 million, then becomes a free agent at age 35 in 2021. He will get another contract, although nowhere near what he was making, and he will get to choose where he ends his career.

Aldridge is far from washed up, he averaged 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds a game, shot 38.9 percent from three, and had a PER of 19.8 (close to an All-Star level number). He’s not as dominant as he once was, his role will shrink with time, but he still has a lot of value on an NBA court. He’s going to get paid.

He just wants to get paid in Portland or San Antonio.

LaMarcus Aldridge wants to end his NBA career in either Portland or San Antonio originally appeared on NBCSports.com