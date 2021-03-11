LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs mutually agree to part ways originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Prior to the beginning of the second half of the season, a bombshell has hit the NBA world.

The Spurs and LaMarcus Aldridge have broken up.

Spurs and LaMarcus Aldridge have mutually agreed to part ways and are working on resolution, coach Gregg Popovich says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 11, 2021

Pop on LaMarcus Aldridge: “We’ve mutually agreed for him to work on some opportunities elsewhere.” Aldridge will not be back with the Spurs. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 11, 2021

Popovich added that Aldridge is healthy.

It's not immediately certain if the Spurs will seek a buyout or trade Aldridge, but he will not be in the lineup Wednesday against the Mavericks and has already played his final game in San Antonio.

Aldridge, 35, is in the final year of his contract, which is worth $24 million this season. The 7-time All-Star signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs in 2015 after spending his first 9 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland will immediately become a team Aldridge could be linked to, though would have to come in the form of a buy-out.