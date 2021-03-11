LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs mutually agree to part ways

Peter Socotch
·1 min read
LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs mutually agree to part ways originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Prior to the beginning of the second half of the season, a bombshell has hit the NBA world. 

The Spurs and LaMarcus Aldridge have broken up. 

Popovich added that Aldridge is healthy.

It's not immediately certain if the Spurs will seek a buyout or trade Aldridge, but he will not be in the lineup Wednesday against the Mavericks and has already played his final game in San Antonio.

Aldridge, 35, is in the final year of his contract, which is worth $24 million this season. The 7-time All-Star signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs in 2015 after spending his first 9 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. 

Portland will immediately become a team Aldridge could be linked to, though would have to come in the form of a buy-out.

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
San Antonio		+150+4.5O 226.5
Dallas		-182-4.5U 226.5
Game Info

