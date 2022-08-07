  • Oops!
LaMarcus Aldridge listed as a top remaining free agent

Josh Matthews
·1 min read

While the NBA offseason has packed a lot of surprises for various teams, the Brooklyn Nets  lost some of their older veteran talent including the likes of LaMarcus Aldridge, who remains available for teams.

Media outlet theScore listed their top remaining free agents and the veteran Aldridge ranked in the top eight. Alongside theScore ranks Montrezl Harrell, Carmelo Anthony, Dennis Schröder, Eric Bledsoe, Demarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas and Collin Sexton as the best remaining free agents.

Earlier this offseason Aldridge took to Instagram and made a comment inferring that he was interested in playing for a team overseas if they needed a shooting big. This was a clear indication of the veteran forwards intentions with his future in the Nets organization.

As the beginning of the regular season approaches, many of these talents will get picked up in the coming weeks so if a team needs a veteran leader who can still play efficient in the paint, then they’ll sign Aldridge.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire

